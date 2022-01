The appeal of vinyl LPs is showing no signs of slowing down across the UK, with the British Phonographic Industry reporting that sales of the format increased again in 2021. Despite an industry-wide vinyl shortage, thanks in part to 500,000 copies of Adele’s 30 being pre-ordered, the format grew by 11% last year, with 5.3 million vinyl LPs purchased across the country. The figure marks the 14th year of consecutive growth for the format.

ADELE ・ 4 DAYS AGO