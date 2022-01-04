ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger reveals hardest XI he has faced including Cristiano Ronaldo and ‘best ever’ Lionel Messi

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3piB_0dcTI9Yr00

CHELSEA star Antonio Rudiger named his best XI of stars he has faced during his career - reserving special praise for the 'best ever', Lionel Messi.

The German defender, 28, revealed all in an interview with Sky Sports in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Yg7s_0dcTI9Yr00

And he named a host of Premier League rivals, including two current Liverpool players.

But when asked who he believed to be the greatest player of all-time, Rudiger aimed to settle the debate by claiming it would be Messi for him.

The Blues defender - out of contract this summer - said: "If I had to pick one it would be Messi.

"Is he the best ever? I didn’t see Pele or Diego Maradona playing because that was not my time, so it’s Messi."

Check out what Rudiger had to say on every player in his best XI...

GOALKEEPER - Manuel Neuer

"There were some times, around 2014, where he was unbeatable. He was the goalkeeper.

"There are a lot of good goalkeepers, I played with Alisson at Roma, he's a beast, and I've played with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Bernd Leno.

"There are a lot of good goalkeepers, but I pick Neuer.

"In the 2014 World Cup against Algeria, I was watching from home and he was unbeatable, he was almost playing like a defender, clearing up the long balls Algeria put over the defence.

"He took everything and I was shocked."

RIGHT-BACK - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

"This guy is hard to beat, with his tackles - his sliding tackle is amazing.

"He is progressing very well, and I like him very much."

CENTRE-BACK - Sergio Ramos

"Everyone knows why, this guy knows how to do his job in defence and is also very important at offensive set pieces.

"He is a commanding defender and a great anywhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzAOm_0dcTI9Yr00
Van Dijk and Robertson both make it into Rudiger's best XI

CENTRE-BACK - Virgil van Dijk

"In the last two years, he's shown he is definitely one of the best, even maybe the best at the moment. He is a beast.

"You always look up to those kind of players because these two centre-backs are, at the moment, the best centre-back, so of course you can learn something from them.

"Everyone has their own style of playing, but you can learn from them."

LEFT-BACK - Andrew Robertson

"This guy doesn't stop running, he is active the whole time, going forward and backwards.

"He is very good at crossing and overall, both defensively and offensively, he is doing a very good job."

CENTRE-MID - Andres Iniesta

"The vision he had for football was massive, I'd never seen anything like it.

"His combination game was top class."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3NsW_0dcTI9Yr00
Kante and De Bruyne start in the midfield of Rudiger's XI

CENTRE-MID - N'Golo Kante

"The guy is everywhere, and he loves to tackle.

"These kind of players look for the contest, they find it and they win it, that is impressive, especially when you consider what kind of guy he is.

"Wow."

CENTRE-MID - Kevin De Bruyne

"I played against him in Germany.

"In those days, it was hell to play against Wolfsburg because they were a really tough side with good quality players, and of course he was the best in that team.

"He has everything; his crossing, passing, the way he shoots on his left and right foot and his technical ability - he is really, really good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17p1OF_0dcTI9Yr00
Ronaldo and Messi start on the wings in Rudiger's toughest opponents XI

RIGHT-WING - Lionel Messi

"The next two stand out, they are in a different world, they are different quality.

"When you're playing against Messi, the feeling you have is that it's just up to him, if he is in a good mood or is having a good day you cannot stop him.

"That is my honest opinion."

LEFT-WING - Cristiano Ronaldo

"The same applies with Ronaldo. They have two different ways of playing, one to try and score goals and the other is enjoying his football.

"If I had to pick one it would be Messi. Is he the best ever? I didn't see Pele or Diego Maradona playing because that was not my time, so it's Messi."

STRIKER - Sergio Aguero

"For me, he is a top striker. He's small, compact and a goalscorer who scores for fun.

"He's the type of striker that if you give him an inch that's enough, it's tough to mark him.

"For a big defender, his centre of gravity is very low and it's difficult because of his good movement."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Pele
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Diego Maradona
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#German#Sky Sports
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Lionel Messi could have an advantage over Mo Salah and Robert Lewandowski in the race for FIFA's The Best award, with stars' achievements beyond August NOT being considered

Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah have all been shortlisted for the star-studded Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award. The trio beat off competition from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema to stand a chance of picking up the trophy on January 17.
FIFA
The Independent

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively.Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.He is the Premier League’s top goalscorer so far this season, with 16 to his name, and is arguably in the best form of his life.🚨🏆 The final three in the running to be #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2021!🌍👑 Who should be crowned #TheBest in the world? 🇵🇱 @lewy_official | @pzpn_pl...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

‘We can’t let him go’ – Chelsea fans love Antonio Rudiger after he boots ball against Ndombele in Tottenham win

ANTONIO RUDIGER delighted Chelsea fans when he savagely blasted the ball onto Tottenham outcast Tanguy Ndombele in the Blues' 2-0 Carabao Cup win over their bitter rivals. Ndombele was sent sprawling to the ground in a rare appearance for Spurs after a tussle for the ball with Rudiger's Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta during the semi-final cup tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Patrice Evra snubs BOTH Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, as ex-Manchester United defender claims Ryan Giggs is the best player he has played with during his star-studded career at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has claimed Ryan Giggs is the best player he has played with in his career, snubbing both teammates Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex-Red Devils left-back, 40, made a total of 273 appearances during his time at Old Trafford, and got his hands...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Keep your mouth shut!': Former Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair delivers scathing rant towards Cristiano Ronaldo, with Portuguese star understood to be 'considering his Manchester United future'

TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair has urged Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to keep his head down, insisting the 36-year-old should 'keep his mouth shut'. The Portugal international, who returned to Old Trafford in the summer following spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, wants the United hierarchy to get the next permanent manager appointment right.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
295K+
Followers
4K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy