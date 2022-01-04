Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson sizzles in a lace bustier and figure-hugging skirt as she celebrates husband Cameron Merchant's 38th birthday - after unveiling her 20kg weight loss

Married At First Sight star Jules Robinson displayed her impressive 20kg weight loss as she celebrated her husband Cameron Merchant's 38th birthday on Tuesday.

Uploading a gallery of photos and videos from the evening to Instagram, the 39-year-old showed off her abs in a black lace bra top and high waisted red pants.

She completed her look wearing a floral blazer which appeared to be from her upcoming Moira Muse clothing line.

Turning heads: Married At First Sight's Jules Robinson, 39, (pictured) flaunted her 20kg weight loss as she celebrated her husband Cameron Merchant's 38th birthday on Tuesday

The Sydney-based couple traveled from Sydney to the Gold Coast earlier this week to celebrate Cam's special day.

A second photo showed the couple posing alongside 2021 MAFS alum Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight outside a sushi bar in Brisbane.

Sharing the photo to his own page, Cam captioned the post: 'All I know is we are all having a jolly good time.'

Friends: Uploading a gallery of photos from the evening to Instagram, Jules flaunted her abs in a black lace bra top and high waisted red pants. Jules is pictured with husband Cameron Merchant and MAFS stars Johnny Balbuziente and Kerry Knight

Friends: Jules also shared a photo posing alongside Kerry Knight, who appeared on the 2021 season of the Channel Nine social experiment

He continued: 'Thank you to everyone and really appreciate the amazing birthday wishes.. Honestly one of the great'.

Jules revealed in October that she had lost nearly '20 kilograms' after signing on as the face weight loss company Jenny Craig.

The reality star added she achieved her goal due to 'determination' and help from Jenny Craig, adding: 'I'm so sooo close to my goal! So close!

Wow! Jules revealed in October that she had lost nearly '20 kilograms' after signing on as the face weight loss company Jenny Craig. Jules is pictured earlier this year (right)

'For anyone wanting to know details….. I'm doing #rapidresultsmax and have been for 15 weeks and I'm nearly at my 20 kilos goal, back to what I was pre pregnant.'

Jules revealed how 20 kilos had 'crept on' her figure after she had welcomed her son Ollie last October.

'It was my own kinda lockdown working non stop from home and full-time mum. It happens! Familiar story right!' she added.

'I love my curves, I've embraced every part of postpartum and felt like I had the energy to focus on me about 8 months in.'

'If I can do this through lockdown, so can you,' she concluded.