Interior Design

Savvy couple desperate for designer wardrobes make their own by revamping IKEA buys with eBay bargains & save £2k

By Lydia Hawken
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

WE went into lockdown with every intention of using the time wisely... and came out of it having completed every TV series on Netflix. Twice.

But savvy DIY fan Lynsey Bleakley seems to be the exception to this rule - and spent the days creating the wardrobe of her dreams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvrXI_0dcTHdj500
Lynsey knew exactly what she wanted for her new wardrobes - but didn't want to pay £3k Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090pPX_0dcTHdj500
The savvy mum saved herself £2k by DIY-ing it Credit: Jam Press

Last year, the mum, 45, from Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, had been lusting after some rattan wardrobes on Pinterest and Instagram for months - but couldn't find anything under £3k.

Rather than splashing the cash on the designer furniture, Lynsey and her husband James, 43, decided to try and make one themselves - and the results are STUNNING.

"I just thought I'd give it a go and we managed to save a small fortune," Lynsey said. "I'm chuffed with them. We had only moved in a few weeks before so £3,000 on a wardrobe did seem a lot."

The project took the couple just two days - and the first thing they did order £20 handles from eBay and £55 rattan from Amazon.

Next, the drove to their local IKEA, bought the five conjoining wardrobes for £800 and spent the afternoon sanding them down.

Lynsey said: "I knew what colour I wanted to paint them after scrolling through Pinterest. I didn't even have to buy a tester pot."

After painting the wardrobes a trendy shade of mint green, the couple replaced the bogstandard white handles with their gold bar ones.

However, the tricky part was replacing the top wooden frames with the rattan.

She explained: "The most time-consuming bit was actually the cane, as you have to soak it in water so it shrinks, which gives it a nice tight fit."

But even though it was fiddly, the pair are delighted with the chic finish - and the project saved themselves £2.085.

Lynsey added: "The whole thing was a complete labour of love. I'm just absolutely chuffed.

Cost breakdown:

IKEA Wardrobes: £800

Rattan: £55

Handles from eBay: £20 (altogether)

Paint: £40

Undercoat spray: Already owned

TOTAL: £915

"The next day we put them together and it only took a few hours. They were from IKEA so they weren't challenging."

Delighted with the end results, Lynsey then shared a photo of the wardrobes on social media - and followers were stunned to learn she'd made them herself.

She added: "I remember posting a picture online and so many people asked where I bought it from.

"It's a big compliment to hear that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epNWf_0dcTHdj500
They bought the wardrobes for £800 from IKEA Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Bqx5_0dcTHdj500
The project only took the couple two days Credit: Jam Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtM9l_0dcTHdj500
Lynsey says attaching the rattan was the hardest bit Credit: Jam Press

Community Policy