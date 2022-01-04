ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $575 Million

By Press Release
 2 days ago
The POWERBALL® jackpot rolled into top ten territory after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night. The jackpot for the Wednesday, Jan. 5 drawing currently stands at an estimated $575 million – the 9th largest jackpot in Powerball history. The jackpot has a cash value of $409.3...

NewsBreak
