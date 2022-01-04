Emma Watson’s Photo Is Another Emma

Over the years, there is a slight chance that someone has mistaken Emma Roberts for Emma Watson, whether it was calling either by the wrong name or mistakenly thought one was in a movie the other starred in. They are both young, multitalented, brunette actors who came to fame around the same time, after all. While that mistake may be taken as no big deal, no one would think twice over an honest mistake, that was until the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, special aired on HBO Max, on Saturday, revealing that someone who worked on the special slipped up and has a brief lapsed in memory surrounding a photo that was shown of who they thought was Emma Watson.

