ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Emma Watson’s Photo Is Another Emma

kfrxfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 17: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE...

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter’s Emma Watson Responds To Photo Mistake In HBO Max's Reunion Special

Harry Potter fans welcomed 2022 with the HBO Max special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which saw actors and behind-the-scenes talent from the popular fantasy franchise reunite to celebrate 20 years since the film series launched with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. However, some viewers soon discovered an error, as it turned out that a picture of Emma Watson from her pre-Potter childhood years was actually of fellow actress Emma Roberts. Now the Hermione Granger performer has responded to the mixup.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Harry Potter Reunion Accidentally Includes Childhood Photo of Emma Roberts Instead of Emma Watson

Over the years, there is a slight chance that someone has mistaken Emma Roberts for Emma Watson, whether it was calling either by the wrong name or mistakenly thought one was in a movie the other starred in. They are both young, multitalented, brunette actors who came to fame around the same time, after all. While that mistake may be taken as no big deal, no one would think twice over an honest mistake, that was until the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, special aired on HBO Max, on Saturday, revealing that someone who worked on the special slipped up and has a brief lapsed in memory surrounding a photo that was shown of who they thought was Emma Watson.
MOVIES
The Independent

Harry Potter reunion: Fans confused after photo of Emma Roberts used for Emma Watson in Return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter fans were left confused after a photograph of Emma Roberts was misidentified as Emma Watson during the reunion special. Return to Hogwarts, which premiered on New Year’s day (1 January), celebrated 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released in 2001. It featured interviews and conversations between the cast about the making of the films, the relationships that developed on and off-screen, and the global significance of the franchise.Fans, however, were quick to point out that a photograph of the wrong actor was used at one moment during the special. On Saturday (1 January), social...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Emma Watson
Cosmopolitan

Prince William had the most adorable reaction to Kate being called beautiful

Is it just us or are Prince William and his wife of ten years, Kate Middleton, serving extra loved up vibes at the moment? First we had those backstage PDA pictures from the Earthshot Prize ceremony and then there was their Christmas movie-style carol service outing – and now, the future king and queen consort have been spotted sharing a romantic moment during this year's annual Royal Variety Performance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#United Kingdom#Getty Images#Newspapers#British Royal Family#The Royal Foundation
wbwn.com

Emma Watson Almost Quit ‘Harry Potter’

During HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” reunion special, Emma Watson revealed that she almost quit the “Harry Potter” movies. She spoke about feeling lonely during that time in her life and talked about the fame that came with being in the movies. She said, “I think...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox40jackson.com

Emma Watson, Emma Roberts break silence on 'Harry Potter' reunion special mixup

Emma Watson and Emma Roberts broke their silence about the now-infamous mistake in the “Harry Potter” reunion special that saw them mistaken for one another. On New Year’s Day, HBO Max debuted the retrospective, which reunited key cast members from the movie franchise, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Watson. The, 31-year-old actress, as fans know, played Hermione Granger in all eight of the franchise’s films. However, one eagle-eyed viewer noticed a moment in the special that saw Watson replaced with the other “American Horror Story” actress instead.
MOVIES
The Independent

Kate’s ‘commitment’ to early years praised as she turns 40

The Duchess of Cambridge has been praised for her “vision and commitment” in establishing a new institution to support the early years development of children ahead of her 40th birthday celebrations.Kate’s work championing research into a child’s formative years is the cornerstone of her public life and has been highlighted by a senior figure from of one of the country’s leading mental health charities for children and young people.Michael Samuel, chairman of trustees at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, said Kate had shown “passion and compassion” in her role as the organisation’s patron.The duchess’ milestone anniversary...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Emma Watson Laughs Off Harry Potter Throwback Photo Mistake: "I Was NOT This Cute"

HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion special took us on a magical trip down memory lane as the cast — including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — reflected on their auditions, discussed their secret crushes on set, and revealed fun behind-the-scenes tidbits about the franchise. And while it warmed our hearts to see the cast back together again, we were surprised when we saw that producers mixed up Watson for Emma Roberts in an editing mistake that showed a childhood photo of the other actor.
MOVIES
Popculture

Emma Watson Sparks Criticism for Controversial Post

Emma Watson has sparked criticism and accusations of antisemitism stemming from a controversial social media post. Over on Instagram, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson shared an image showing support for Palestine. In the post caption, Watson shared a quote from British-Australian scholar Sara Ahmed. "Solidarity does not assume that our...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy