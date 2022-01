Reliance Retail is investing $200 million in the round for a 25.8% stake in the six-year-old startup, which operates an eponymous hyper-local delivery service in seven cities in India. The new round, a name for which was not disclosed, values the Bengaluru-based startup at $775 million. Existing investors Lightbox, Lightrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital also participated in the round. (Google backed Dunzo in the previous round, which was the Series E funding.)

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO