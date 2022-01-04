ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Today in Data: SMBs Embracing Digital, Retail Innovation Coming, Retail Faces Challenges in 2022

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in Data, three trends could shape retail innovation in 2022. Plus, the retail sector will deal with familiar challenges in the new...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Spend Management Solutions Can ‘Humanize Work,’ Speed Business Processes

Spend management isn’t easy. Consider the example of an employee who wants to buy a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription. If the worker doesn’t have access to a corporate credit card, the employee must use their own personal card and then file an expense report. And even if there is a corporate card, they still must get a receipt into a portal so the accounts payable (AP) department can code the information.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Consumers, SMBs, Gaining Comfort With Cross-Border Payments

In a time of incredible instability, cross-border payments have helped kept the global economy moving. As a result, the transaction value of global remittance and cross-border payments is expected to rise from $37.2 trillion in 2020 to $39.9 trillion by 2026. The growing demand for cross-border transactions means that users...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Fiserv: 2021 Was the Year of True Omnichannel

The momentum has been building for years, but we’re finally living in a truly omnichannel world. Customers expect to move seamlessly between offline and online experiences, says Nandan Sheth, head of Carat and global digital commerce at Fiserv. Read his thoughts in the PYMNTS eBook, “In a Word: 50 Thought Leaders Sum Up 2021.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Smbs#U S Consumers#Coupon#Data#Embracing Digital
pymnts

100% of Top-Performing Online Merchants Offer Product Ratings and Live Site Help

Features that give consumers more control over their online shopping experience boost customer satisfaction, and merchants are giving shoppers more control by providing features that simplify the checkout process and reduce friction. Consumer Choice At The Checkout, a PYMNTS and Checkout.com collaboration based on a survey of 2,139 consumers in...
INTERNET
pymnts

Canada’s PayFacto Acquires Software Firm iShopFood

The Canadian payments company PayFacto has acquired iShopFood Inc., a Quebec-based firm that makes online ordering software for the restaurant industry. The company announced the deal in a news release Thursday (Jan. 6), saying the acquisition allowed it to “complement its current product and service offering with innovative all-in-one solutions for in-restaurant and online ordering, interactive ordering kiosks and QR-code-based payment capture.”
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Poundland steps up expansion despite challenging retail conditions

Poundland is to open four new flagship outlets and extend its chilled and frozen food line as it defies challenging retail conditions to accelerate its presence on the high street.The rollout will include more than 30 new stores and relocations already in the pipeline, with four of the new stores being among the largest in the group.The first of the large format stores will open at Nottingham Riverside Retail Park in February, with more than 18,000 square feet of retail space – three times larger than a typical Poundland.It will be followed by Teesside Retail Park in Thornaby, with a...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
pymnts

Target Launches First Brand-Owned Organization System With Brightroom

General merchandise chain Target, the eighth largest retailer in the U.S., is rolling out its first brand-owned organization system called Brightroom, intended to offer affordable designs that take the stress out of managing the details of home life. “We know the new year brings opportunities for new beginnings, including an...
RETAIL
pymnts

Bay Supply Introduces B2B Market for Fastening Products

Bay Supply, the online marketing division of Bay Fastening Systems, has debuted a new B2B eCommerce vertical marketplace to help the fastening industry, the company announced Thursday (Jan. 6). “The fastener industry is fragmented and outdated,” said Clifford Bernard, Bay Supply president and CEO. “The industry needs a better way...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Walmart and Amazon Leverage eGrocery Boom to Get a Foot in the Door of Consumers’ Homes

It seems that, when it comes to getting their groceries, consumers’ willingness to sacrifice privacy for convenience may go well beyond what many grocers have imagined thus far. Walmart just announced a major expansion to its program that delivers groceries right to consumers’ refrigerators, a program similar to one that Amazon currently offers with its Key In-Garage deliveries, providing the opportunity to equip consumers’ homes with smart technology.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
grocerydive.com

Imperfect Foods taps Amazon, Target vet as new CEO

E-grocer Imperfect Foods announced on Tuesday that it has tapped Dan Park, who has nearly three decades of experience at retail and technology companies, as its new chief executive officer. Park most recently served as the CEO of BuildDirect Technologies, a Canada-based online marketplace for building materials, and previously worked...
BUSINESS
fox26houston.com

Retail trends for 2022

Will it still be hard to find the items we want on store shelves? Retail analyst & financial expert Hitha Herzog shares her thoughts about shopping in 2022.
RETAIL
pymnts

Payment Orchestration Platform CellPoint Digital Raises $25M

Global payment orchestration platform CellPoint Digital raised $25 million from Toscafund and its private equity arm, Penta Capital, according to a press release on Wednesday (Jan. 5). The fresh infusion of capital will be used to help CellPoint Digital expand on a global level while strengthening its recent move into...
MARKETS
pymnts

Landlords Find New Ways to Fill Vacant Retail Space

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has wreaked serious havoc on a retail landscape that appeared to be on the road to recovery just a few months earlier as people got their vaccinations and returned to life outside their homes after being quarantined largely since the spring of 2020. Now, landlords...
RETAIL
wtxl.com

Retailers paying more to process returns for items bought online

Many Americans are just now getting around to returning holiday gifts. For gifts ordered online, returns can be a hassle — not just for consumers but for retailers as well. Returns processor Optoro reports that it costs retailers $33 to process a $50 returned item. And while it may sometimes be free to return an item purchased online, that's not necessarily true.
RETAIL
NBC New York

Macy's Cuts Store Hours at All of Its Stores as Covid Cases Spike and Retailers Face New Staffing Challenges

Macy's is shortening store hours for the rest of the month as coronavirus cases spike in the United States and retailers grapple with staffing shortages. From Monday to Thursday, Macy's department stores hours systemwide will be revised to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the remainder of January. Previously, some locations would open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m., according to Macy's website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

Finexio Raises $10M for ‘Payments-as-a-Service’ Growth

Accounts payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform Finexio has completed an oversubscribed $10 million funding round that gives the company the money it needs to meet digital AP B2B payments services demand, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 5) press release. “Our Payments-as-a-Service platform allows banks to facilitate rich, personalized buyers and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy