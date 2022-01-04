Today in Data: SMBs Embracing Digital, Retail Innovation Coming, Retail Faces Challenges in 2022

Poundland is to open four new flagship outlets and extend its chilled and frozen food line as it defies challenging retail conditions to accelerate its presence on the high street.The rollout will include more than 30 new stores and relocations already in the pipeline, with four of the new stores being among the largest in the group.The first of the large format stores will open at Nottingham Riverside Retail Park in February, with more than 18,000 square feet of retail space – three times larger than a typical Poundland.It will be followed by Teesside Retail Park in Thornaby, with a...

RETAIL ・ 16 HOURS AGO