Tripura fast emerging as corridor for trade, commerce: PM Modi
dallassun.com
2 days ago
Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Tripura is fast emerging as a corridor for trade and commerce for the northeast and steps are afoot to open doors of international connectivity for the northeast states. Addressing a public rally after inaugurating the...
West Tripura (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tripura on January 4, security has tightened at the India-Bangladesh border in the state with additional deployment of Border Security Force (BSF). Speaking to ANI, BSF Commandant Ratnesh Kumar, 120 battalions said, "Whenever there's VVIP...
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. "Got an opportunity to have a memorable interaction with the people in Kashi," PM Modi said in a tweet. The Prime Minister...
Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, official sources said. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday participated in a meeting with Special Secretary regarding the Prime Minister's...
New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): It is the responsibility of India as a spiritual leader to contribute in terms of spirituality to nations across the globe, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. PM Modi said this today while chairing the first meeting of the High-Level Committee (HLC) which...
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday took stock of arrangements at the programme venue MB Inter College grounds. Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, State Minister Banshidhar Bhagat, Uttarakhand...
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today is the day of double happiness for Kanpur as the city is getting metro rail facility and the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur. Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony...
New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID. Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme...
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is expected to tour the United Arab Emirates to attend the Dubai Expo 2020 and visit his country’s pavilion which has attracted over 604,000 visitors in the last three months. This will be the first foreign trip for Modi in 2022. India...
New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Guru Nanak Dev showed the country the path of "courage, compassion and kindness" and he was clear in his understanding of the danger that Babar's invasion posed for India. Addressing Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji...
New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Delhi government has issued an order stating that International passengers testing positive for COVID upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have to isolate at institutional designated paid and free facilities. The passengers, who test positive for COVID-19 after RT-PCR tests,...
Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days.
Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects.
But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
Dubai [UAE], January 7 (ANI): With the aim to boost investment in Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory government signed several important MoUs with UA-based Al Maya Group, MATU Investments LLC, GL Employment Brokerage LLC and Noon. Addressing the Investors Summit at Dubai, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the strong...
FIROZPUR, India — Authorities responding to a sharp spike in omicron cases sweeping across India had shut schools in the state less than 24 hours earlier. A curfew was reinstated, emptying city streets as darkness, and a rainy gloom, fell over Punjab. But here on Wednesday, in a muddy...
India's capital New Delhi will lock down over the weekend as authorities grapple with a fresh surge in coronavirus cases, partly fuelled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The capital last week closed gyms and cinemas, as well as imposing an overnight curfew in an effort to stem the spread.
Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 4 (ANI): Reiterating BJP-led Centre's commitment to the development of Northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the new projects are proof of the 'double-engine' government efforts in this direction. After inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several developmental projects here today,...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover for 20 minutes by protesters in Punjab in what is being reported as a serious security lapse. They were demanding the resignation of a cabinet minister whose son has been accused over the deaths of farmers. "This was a major...
By Komal SharmaNew Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The military coup in Myanmar led to a major power shift in 2021, marking the end of a short-lived stint of democracy in the country, and now it seems the situation isn't likely to change anytime soon. Myanmar is suffering and the...
