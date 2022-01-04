ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Livingstone, creator of countless fantasy worlds, becomes a proper knight

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ian Livingstone has had a remarkable career spanning books, tabletop games, videogames and business. Both a creator and an industry leader, with an unquenchable thirst for new projects, among his more famous productions are the Fighting Fantasy game books and co-founding Games Workshop, while he also played a pivotal role in...

UK games industry legend Ian Livingstone to be knighted

British games industry veteran Ian Livingstone has received a Knighthood as part of the 2022 New Years Honours List. During his near-50-year career, Livingstone has reached the pinnacle of several lines of business, including being a board games retail pioneer, bestselling author, games developer, games industry executive and successful educational government lobbyist.
Man Knighted for Contribution to Video Game World

Knighthood Awarded by Queen Elizabeth II for His Video Game Contributions. On January 3, 2022, Hiro Capital announced that one of their co-founders, Ian Livingstone, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. While this seems rather unusual, Sir Ian has made many contributions to the video game industry- and has for the past forty years.
Ian Livingstone knighted in 2022 New Years Honours list

Video games leader, fantasy author, Games Workshop co-founder and games investor Ian Livingstone has received a Knighthood as part of the 2022 New Years Honours List. Livingstone continues to play a pivotal role in the games industry, including co-authoring the Next Gen Skills Review, which was used to improve digital and computing education across the UK.
