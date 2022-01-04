Ian Livingstone, creator of countless fantasy worlds, becomes a proper knight

This Weightless World , Adam Soto (Astra House 978-1-66260-063-0, $27.00, 320pp, hc) November 2021. Recently, on The Writer and the Critic podcast, Kirstyn McDermott and I spoke glowingly about Olga Ravn’s The Employees: A Workplace Novel of the 22nd Century (longlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize). During the discussion, I passionately argued (some might say ranted) that mainstream genre publishers no longer seemed interested in publishing radical science-fiction; that it was the literary presses, both small and large, who supported the sort of bold, incendiary work that typified the New Wave back in the ’60s and ’70s. I cited Ravn’s short novel as an example. Released by Lolli Editions (and translated from Danish by Martin Aiken), Ravn takes traditional science fiction tropes – the planetary romance, the question of what it means to be human – and reformats them into something that is not only experimental and bold but also unencumbered by the conventions of the genre.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO