A few days are left before AMD reportedly unveils its codenamed Rembrandt accelerated processing unit (APU) for notebooks, but many details about the chip have already leaked. The first pictures of AMD's Rembrandt indicate that it will be one of AMD's biggest APUs in recent years due to its performance-oriented design. Also, the family could include as many as 24 models, such as standard 28W parts, Pro parts, and 45W SKUs for high-performance laptops.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO