Military

Paraguay soldier run through and killed by deer antler at presidential palace

 2 days ago

ASUNCION (Reuters) – A Paraguayan military officer died after being attacked by a deer that ran an antler through his chest while he was serving in a security detail at the presidential residence in the capital...

