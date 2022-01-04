Noble Capital Starts Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) at Outperform, Earlier Today

Credit Suisse analyst Matt Miksic initiates coverage on Vicarious Surgical inc. (NYSE: RBOT) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst comments "Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) is an innovative and disruptive medical technology company targeting the large, expanding, and largely underpenetrated market for digital surgery. Vicarious addresses key challenges facing the adoption of robotic surgery technology, including ease of use, versatility, portability, and cost/benefit. Robotic surgery technology is used in less than 5% of total U.S. surgeries, due in part to these challenges. We are initiating coverage of RBOT with an Outperform rating and a $16 target price."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO