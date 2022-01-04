ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Local doctor says Saturday was busiest day of his career in ICU

cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 case counts are hitting new...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Local doctors say vaccinations are key to keeping kids out of the hospital, as Covid-19 hospitalizations increase among kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Oishei Children’s Hospital treats dozens of kids across Western New York for covid and this month they’re showing an increase in the hospitalization of kids with covid. The hospital’s recent data shows, so far in December, about 33 kids have been admitted withCovid 19. That’s up from 28 in November and 17 […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icu
Lawrence Post

“We hope that others will take the virus seriously”, Vaccine hesitant couple, described as inseparable, died of COVID-19 two days apart in the same hospital

According to reports, the couple who’s been married for 44 years and described as inseparable died of COVID two days apart in the same hospital after both testing positive for the deadly virus. The woman tested positive while she was visiting a hospital for what she thought was a COPD flare-up. Her husband took an at-home test shortly after.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Doctor: Local Omicron COVID-19 Cases Doubling Every Few Days

During a media briefing on Wednesday, three Cincinnati officials loudly sounded the alarm that COVID-19 still is a major problem within the region and is actually getting worse. "We are certainly at a time when we are seeing more cases than ever," Hamilton County Public Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KTLA

U.S. hospitals seeing different kind of COVID surge this time amid staffing shortages

Hospitals across the U.S. are feeling the wrath of the omicron variant and getting thrown into disarray that is different from earlier COVID-19 surges. This time, they are dealing with serious staff shortages because so many health care workers are getting sick with the fast-spreading variant. People are showing up at emergency rooms in large numbers in hopes of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of Covid deaths among healthcare staff rises to 20

Another healthcare worker has died as a result of Covid-19, bringing the total fatalities in the sector to 20 since the start of the pandemic.The death was recorded in the weekly update from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, and is the first such fatality since the week of November 10 last year.The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 5,952, the latest figures show.Of that number, 2,765 (46.5%) were women and 3,187 (53.5%) were men.Of those who have died with the virus, 5,032 had underlying conditions, 504 did not, and 416 were classified as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Hospitals 'are crippled' by 14-day isolation rule for patients: Pressure grows on health chiefs to change 'outdated' Covid quarantine period

Health chiefs were under pressure last night to make urgent reforms to ‘outdated’ Covid isolation rules which force hospitals to quarantine patients for 14 days. Experts warned that hospitals were being ‘crippled’ by the rules, which force patients into two weeks of quarantine even if they are only a close contact of a Covid sufferer.
HEALTH SERVICES
WINKNEWS.com

215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals Wednesday

Lee Health has released its Wednesday morning COVID-19 numbers. As of Wednesday morning, there are 215 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient). Of those patients, five of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. On Wednesday morning, the hospital census was at 95%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Week

Why hospitals are struggling with Omicron even as fewer people are getting seriously ill

"In hospitals around the country, doctors are taking notice: This wave of COVID seems different from the last one," The New York Times reports. Yes, hospitals are filling up again as cases surge, "but in Omicron hot spots from New York to Florida to Texas, a smaller proportion of those patients are landing in intensive care units or requiring mechanical ventilation." And there is mounting evidence that Omicron is intrinsically milder for most people, especially the vaccinated or previously infected.
HEALTH SERVICES
cbs4indy.com

Dr. Box contracts COVID-19 for second time; state health commissioner isolating at home

INDIANAPOLIS — State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has become infected with COVID-19 for a second time, the state health department revealed Wednesday. Box is recovering at home after the reinfection. She tested positive on a rapid test Tuesday morning after experiencing symptoms Monday night. She’s undergone a PCR test, which will be sent for sequencing to determine if she contracted the omicron variant.
INDIANA STATE
WebMD

As Omicron Surges, Hospital Beds Fill, but ICUs Less Affected

Jan. 5, 2022 -- Hospitals across the U.S. are beginning to fill up with COVID-19 patients again, but a smaller proportion of cases are severe enough to move to intensive care or require mechanical ventilation. So far, the hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant appear to be milder than in...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy