The Seven Deadly Sins series creator Nakaba Suzuki opened up about how Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series inspired his own work! It's been quite a wild road for Suzuki and The Seven Deadly Sins, especially over the course of 2021. Not only did the series officially end its manga run, and get started on its official sequel manga, but the anime franchise aired its final season and big sequel movie as well. It was a huge series for action manga and anime fans, and it seems that some of its core DNA has been inspired by Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO