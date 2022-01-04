BTS Shares Update After RM, Jin & Suga Tested Positive For COVID-19

Photo: Getty Images

A few weeks ago, BTS ' management announced three members of the group—RM, Jin, and Suga—tested positive for COVID-19. In an update shared via the online platform Weverse on Tuesday (January 4), Big Hit Music revealed how each BTS member is doing following their quarantines.

"RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities," the update reads. "Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery."

"Suga, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Friday, December 24, is now able to return to his daily activities," Big Hit shared. "Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home."

Now that they're out of quarantine, BTS "would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist's health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19."

Following RM, Jin, and Suga's respective bouts with the highly contagious virus, BTS announced plans to take an extended period of rest this year. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," they shared via a social media statement back in the beginning of December.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists," the statement continued. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities , a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

Though this news will surely be disappointing to some fans, Big Hit Music "kindly" requested that everybody "show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest." They also promised that during this time off, BTS will be "focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul."

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans," the statement concluded.