ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Chinese state media publish James Bond parody mocking US concerns about Huawei

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

C hina is poking fun at U.S. concerns about security with a familiar on-screen intelligence operative.

Chinese state media released a parody of James Bond that mocks the United States's fears about the Chinese telecom company Huawei, which federal officials have declared a security concern.


The video, titled "0.07: No Time to Die Laughing," was published by Xinhua News on Tuesday and depicts "James Pond" and "Black Window" meeting with a voice named "M."

CHINA UNVEILS PLAN TO 'TAKE OVER' LATIN AMERICA


In the video, Black Window claims that MI6, Britain's intelligence agency, has made China its top priority. She begins listing off security concerns about the country, most notably that "their National Security Agency is authorized to monitor all phone and internet use in 193 countries." She then feigns a reaction upon realizing the dossier describes U.S. intelligence operations.

When the agents begin talking to M remotely, the voice tells Pond not to buy a Huawei device. When Pond asks how he knew his desire to purchase such a phone, he realizes that his superiors had been spying on him.

"So why not Huawei?" Pond asks, only to learn about U.S. officials' concerns about Huawei installing backdoors into its devices. Black Window retorts that there is no evidence of backdoors, dismissing the notion as propaganda promoted by Western intelligence. At the end of the video, M provides them with CIA-certified phones.

The entire video, underscored by a laugh track, includes American pop culture references, with 0.07 saying things such as "Exsqueeze me" and "Yabba dabba doo" as well as pointed political jabs at leaders such as former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Federal Communications Commission has aggressively opposed Huawei, including it on a March list of five Chinese telecom companies that are "a threat to national security." U.S. officials have encouraged allies to stop using Huawei technology in their rollouts of 5G networks.

China has made content designed to mock U.S. policy in the past. In May 2020, Xinhua released "Once Upon a Virus," a video using Lego-like figures to mock the U.S. response to coronavirus in the first two months of the pandemic. The state media outlet also released videos in August sarcastically poking at the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese State Media#Cia#Smart Phone#Xinhua News#Black Window#National Security Agency#Western#American#German#The Washington Examiner
Navy Times

Why the US should fight Russia, China in the ‘gray zone’

WASHINGTON ― China has achieved a military buildup in the South China Sea, stole billions of dollars worth of American intellectual property and is launching ongoing cyberattacks, while Russia interfered in U.S. elections, used masked “little green men” in Ukraine, and actively promotes mis- and disinformation. Now...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin ‘planning Ukraine blitzkrieg & nuclear blackmail on the West to re-create USSR’, leaked dossier claims

VLADIMIR Putin is reportedly planning a "blitzkrieg" against Ukraine and "nuclear blackmail" on the West as part of a plot to re-create the USSR, a leaked dossier claims. The papers - reportedly from Ukrainian intelligence - warn that Moscow will attempt to use peace talks with the US as a façade for "large scale military preparations" around Ukraine's border.
POLITICS
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

China Cries Foul Against US for ‘Close Encounters’ Between Elon Musk’s Space X, Chinese Space Station

As Beijing claims that two SpaceX satellites launched by the American aerospace firm endangered Chinese astronauts, the tech billionaire's SpaceX satellites are causing a stir in the country. China claims that two SpaceX satellites sailed too close to the country's space station this year, requiring the station to undertake evasive...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy