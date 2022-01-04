ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel tells Romelu Lukaku 'you should've known better' as he confirms £98m striker has apologised and vowed to 'clean the mess up', as he returns to the squad after infuriating fans

By Danny Gallagher For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's saga with record signing Romelu Lukaku has now been neatly resolved, but admits the experienced striker should have known better before delivering a bombshell interview.

Amid a prolific spell on the pitch, following his goal-scoring exploits against both Aston Villa and Brighton, Lukaku gave an exclusive interview to Sky Italia in which he opened up on his unhappiness under Tuchel and his desire to one day play for Inter Milan again.

The revelation went down terribly in the Chelsea ranks and Lukaku was quickly banished from the match-day squad prior to the team's huge title race showdown with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J19Nz_0dcTEAvp00
Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea's saga with record signing Romelu Lukaku is now resolved

Now, speaking during his press conference on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Tottenham, Tuchel addressed the matter and confirmed all issues with Lukaku had been resolved.

Despite being both surprised and angered by Lukaku's comments, Tuchel had put the issue to bed but informed his star striker that at 28-years-old, he should know better.

Tuchel told reporters: 'For me its important to understand the overall picture we have. Does it reflect his overall mood and attitude? Absolutely clear no.

'Was the intention to create trouble or leave the club, put pressure on the coach? Absolutely not.

'Of course he should have known better, that's why we have to clean it and clear the air together.

'We need to be adult enough and mature enough to accept an apology and have a clear head to prepare the upcoming matches.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel make shortlist for FIFA's Best Men's Coach award for 2021... with Italy manager Roberto Mancini also included after guiding them to Euro 2020 success

FIFA have unveiled their three-man shortlist for the Best Men's Coach of the year award for 2021. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Italy coach Roberto Mancini are up for the gong with the winner announced on January 17. Guardiola is up for the award after guiding...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Returns for Lukaku, Kepa and Conte – Chelsea v Tottenham talking points

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.Here, PA looks at the main talking points.Lukaku handed chance to make amendsChelsea hope the fallout from Romelu Lukaku’s controversial interview with Sky Sport Italy can now be contained. The Belgium striker apologised to the club and his team-mates and is back in training, having missed Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool The club-record £98million signing had revealed his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge in an interview aired last Thursday but conducted three weeks ago. Boss Tuchel stood Lukaku down for the Liverpool game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Thomas Tuchel after being dropped by Chelsea coach

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Thomas Tuchel for a controversial interview released last week, which led the Chelsea coach to drop the striker for Sunday’s game against Liverpool.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter Milan last summer.Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.On Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel told media: “We were happy we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Sky Italia#Carabao Cup#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku says sorry to upset Chelsea fans after controversial interview

Romelu Lukaku has offered a direct apology to Chelsea supporters in a bid to build bridges after his controversial interview revealing unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.The club-record signing has already said sorry internally at Chelsea and returned to training, but has now moved to address Blues fans personally.The Belgium striker fell in hot water with Chelsea after telling Sky Sport Italy last week of his dissatisfaction at the club, just months after his £98million summer transfer from Inter Milan.Lukaku was omitted from Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but is now in contention to feature in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel delighted to re-sign ‘Benjamin Button of football’ Thiago Silva

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as football’s answer to Benjamin Button after the veteran Brazil defender rubber-stamped a third year at Stamford Bridge.Silva completed a one-year contract extension on Monday to remain at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, in which time he will pass his 38th birthday.The centre-back continues to belie his age with his accomplished and physical performances, leaving boss Tuchel suitably impressed.“He is the Benjamin Button of football,” said Tuchel, likening Silva to the Hollywood film character who aged in reverse. “I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that.“It is a miracle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel shows class as improvisation gives Chelsea life after week of turmoil

After days of talk, talks and talking about talk, Chelsea’s semi-final first leg victory over Tottenham Hotspur was a deep breath for Thomas Tuchel.For so long the football has acted as relief from the club politics rife at Stamford Bridge. These last six days, in the midst of what has been a testing period for Tuchel, will have been his first exposure to that.Spurs were more than willing to provide relief. The 2-0 scoreline also an indication of the number of gears they were below Chelsea, and their terminal mistakes. Both belonged to Japhet Tanganga: the centre-back gave the ball...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tuchel hails Havertz after forward broke his finger scoring against Spurs

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Kai Havertz for playing through the pain of a “horrible” broken finger in Chelsea’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg win over Tottenham.Havertz’s fifth goal of the season put Chelsea in charge against a miserable Spurs but the Germany forward suffered a nasty broken finger in the tumble that followed his early finish.The 22-year-old battled on until half-time when he was forced to give up the ghost amid mounting pain, but Chelsea still produced a fine result amid a makeshift set-up and against a strong Spurs XI.Chelsea made a last-minute switch to a back four after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy