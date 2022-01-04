Thomas Tuchel tells Romelu Lukaku 'you should've known better' as he confirms £98m striker has apologised and vowed to 'clean the mess up', as he returns to the squad after infuriating fans

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's saga with record signing Romelu Lukaku has now been neatly resolved, but admits the experienced striker should have known better before delivering a bombshell interview.

Amid a prolific spell on the pitch, following his goal-scoring exploits against both Aston Villa and Brighton, Lukaku gave an exclusive interview to Sky Italia in which he opened up on his unhappiness under Tuchel and his desire to one day play for Inter Milan again.

The revelation went down terribly in the Chelsea ranks and Lukaku was quickly banished from the match-day squad prior to the team's huge title race showdown with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Now, speaking during his press conference on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Tottenham, Tuchel addressed the matter and confirmed all issues with Lukaku had been resolved.

Despite being both surprised and angered by Lukaku's comments, Tuchel had put the issue to bed but informed his star striker that at 28-years-old, he should know better.

Tuchel told reporters: 'For me its important to understand the overall picture we have. Does it reflect his overall mood and attitude? Absolutely clear no.

'Was the intention to create trouble or leave the club, put pressure on the coach? Absolutely not.

'Of course he should have known better, that's why we have to clean it and clear the air together.

'We need to be adult enough and mature enough to accept an apology and have a clear head to prepare the upcoming matches.'