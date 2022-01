The S&P 500 pulled back just a bit on Wednesday, albeit ever so slightly. At this point, it looks as if the market is simply bouncing around between 4700 on the bottom and 4800 on the top. If we can ever break above the 4800 level on a daily close, then that would obviously be a very bullish sign and it could suggest that perhaps we could go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the 5000 level.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO