Oil prices shrugged off a large implied slump in U.S. gasoline consumption last week and rallied on Thursday morning amid continued unrest in oil-rich Kazakhstan. As of 9:55 a.m. EST on Thursday, WTI Crude prices had topped $80 a barrel and traded at $80.05, up 2.85%. Brent Crude was up by 2.26% to $82.59. Both benchmarks were trading at their highest level since the end of November before the emergence of the Omicron COVID variant spooked markets.

