If this wasn't 2021, and if we hadn't already seen our supermarket aisles depleted of turkeys and chickens, bottled water, and canned goods (via Taste of Home), we'd probably have a difficult time believing that there would come a day when candy canes would be impossible to find — yet here we are. While, in a normal year, the seasonal item might eventually find its way into the bargain bin after Christmas due to a surplus, candy canes this year have become scarce. In some parts of the country, they've even disappeared into thin air, just like Grape-Nuts and some of our favorite canned beverages.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO