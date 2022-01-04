ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preview: Red Wings seeking increased physical play against Sharks

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- When the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks drop the puck for the first time this season, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill will be looking for his team to stay in the fight and respond to physicality. "We got to make sure we're making the...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Red Wings snap two-game skid with dominating 6-2 win over Sharks

Detroit — These were two teams coming off forgettable losses, but it was the Red Wings who did something about it. Two goals each from Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter — and each had a shorthanded goal 37 seconds apart — spurred the Wings to defeat the struggling San Jose Sharks 6-2 at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Detroit News

Joe Veleno looks to make most of opportunity on Red Wings' power play

Detroit — Joe Veleno is getting another chance to show he's ready to stay in the NHL. Veleno, who has been attempting to carve out a role among the bottom-six forwards since being recalled from Grand Rapids in mid-November, was put on the power play Monday in an effort to spark the slumping unit.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings reverse shorthanded goals fortunes in dramatic fashion

DETROIT -- On a breakaway, Pius Suter raced down the ice, trailed only by San Jose Sharks left winger Alexander Barabanov. Suter's eyes quickly zeroed in on the Sharks' net, assessing the best way to beat Sharks goalie James Reimer. With Reimer already down on his knees, Suter saw an...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Bertuzzi, Suter both score twice as Red Wings upend Sharks, 6-2

DETROIT -- Good things come to those who wait. The Detroit Red Wings snapped a 100-game streak without scoring a short-handed goal by netting back-to-back shorties 37 seconds apart in the second period, lifting Detroit to a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Boughner
Person
Adin Hill
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Logan Couture
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#The Detroit Red Wings#The San Jose Sharks#Bally Sports Detroit#Pacific Division
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING

FLAMES (17-8-6) @ LIGHTNING (22-8-5) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (37) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (18) Lightning:. Points - Steven Stamkos (40) Goals - Stamkos (16)
NHL
927thevan.com

Bertuzzi and Suter lead Red Wings to big home win over Sharks

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings scored two short-handed goals in a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks last night at Little Caesars Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each scored twice to help Detroit snap a two-game losing skid. The Red Wings begin a...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy