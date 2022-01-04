ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On Russell Wilson Rumors

By Zach Koons
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A horrid 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks has nearly come to an end, but the firestorm that’s set to surround the organization is only starting to brew. Over the next few months, speculation about the future of franchise quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be rampant. A...

FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson with

With the season coming to an end, rumors are swirling around Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks. Entering the 2021 season, this topic was on the mind of many as Wilson had stated some frustration with his team in the offseason. Primarily, his frustration with getting hit too...
Tri-City Herald

DK Metcalf, other Seahawks see Pete Carroll’s new motivational ways to end a lost season

These are new days for a veteran coach who’s seen just about everything in his career. After all, Pete Carroll did begin coaching when Richard Nixon was president. This Seahawks season is the first one in which Carroll has lost 10 games since 1994. That was his first year as a head coach, his only one leading the New York Jets before they fired their former defensive coordinator.
KOMO News

Carroll on talks with Russ: "Not in line with the rumors"

As the Seahawks season comes to a close, without the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the conversation begins to shift to the offseason. How will this team look for the 2022 season? Will the face of the franchise be back?. Russell Wilson's future with Seattle is rumored to...
windycitygridiron.com

Report: Pete Carroll makes “perfect sense” for Bears

All bets are not off the table for the Bears’ pending head coach search post-Matt Nagy. The latest name: soon-to-be-former (?) Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. In a 670 The Score radio appearance Tuesday afternoon, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated Carroll as a potential candidate for the Bears that would make “perfect sense.” Florio’s rationale is that the Bears would view Carroll’s decade of consistency in Seattle — where he’s won more than 60 percent of his games while also winning Super Bowl XLVIII — as marks that are difficult to pass up. (Remember, while it’s not foolproof: If a verified scoop merchant like Florio mentions the idea, someone (even one person) in Lake Forest has, at least, brought up Carroll in passing.)
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
