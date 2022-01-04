Pete Carroll Shares Honest Admission On Russell Wilson Rumors

All bets are not off the table for the Bears’ pending head coach search post-Matt Nagy. The latest name: soon-to-be-former (?) Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. In a 670 The Score radio appearance Tuesday afternoon, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated Carroll as a potential candidate for the Bears that would make “perfect sense.” Florio’s rationale is that the Bears would view Carroll’s decade of consistency in Seattle — where he’s won more than 60 percent of his games while also winning Super Bowl XLVIII — as marks that are difficult to pass up. (Remember, while it’s not foolproof: If a verified scoop merchant like Florio mentions the idea, someone (even one person) in Lake Forest has, at least, brought up Carroll in passing.)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO