Using Resources from the National Book Festival in your Classroom or Library

By Danna Bell
loc.gov
 2 days ago

Thanks to our colleagues at From the Catbird Seat for allowing us to repost this entry. The following guest post, part of our “Teacher’s Corner” series, is by Rebecca Newland, a Fairfax County Public Schools Librarian and former Teacher in Residence at the Library of Congress....

blogs.loc.gov

Comments / 0

wgnsradio.com

Children's Book Signing at Linebaugh Library

Thu. (Jan. 6, 2022) 10AM-1PM LOCAL AUTHOR book signing at Linebaugh Library (105 W. Vine St.). Meet Carmen Maples and learn about her book "GIGI'S LITTLE DREAMER". The book highlights the relationship between a grandmother and her granddaughter. For this little girl, there is no greater joy than visiting her grandma Gigi. It is a place where unforgettable memories are made and inspiring adventures are had. This charming rhyming picture book created by Carmen Maples paired with playful illustrations from Jasmine Mills is the perfect book for any occasion. She had a vision to create a children's book after the birth of her daughter Chloe. In 2019, Gigi's Little Dreamer was created, a story book highlighting her mom and daughter’s special bond. She realized the lack of diversity in children's books and wanted to share her story with others so that little brown skin kids could see people that looked like them in books. Since then The Maples Corner book collection has grown, adding Chloe's ABCs, an affirmation coloring book and Chloe and Her New Farm Friends. Carmen wants to continue creating books inspired by her daughter Chloe's experiences. Carmen Maples will be signing and selling copies of her book for $11 each. Cash, cards, and cash app accepted. For more information, call 615-893-4131 or visit www.rclstn.org.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vanalstyneleader.com

Library announces Winding Road Book Club

The Van Alstyne Public Library has announced plans for the Winding Road Book Club. Residents are invited to bing their lunch and “get ready to gab.”. Meeting will be held in the back room of the library at noon on the third Monday of each month. Book to be discussed each month are as follows:
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
loc.gov

Film Loans from the Library of Congress — January 2022

Here’s a title from the Library’s motion picture collection–many preserved by the NAVCC film laboratory–that we’re loaning for exhibition this month. As always, we can’t guarantee that schedules won’t change or links get broken, but this is our best information at the time of publication.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loc.gov

Reflecting on Jazz with New Resources from the Library of Congress

The following is a blog post from first author Kaleena Black and co-author Claudia Morales. It was published on NAFME “Music Educators Journal”– September 2021 issue. Kaleena Black is an Educational Resources Specialist at the Library of Congress. She can be reached at [email protected]. Claudia Morales is a Concert Producer at the Library of Congress. She can be reached at [email protected].
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Book Festival#Library#Poetry#The Library Of Congress
Columbus Telegram

YA books at your library

With this year coming to a close and a new year beginning, now is the perfect time to set a goal for how many books you want to read in 2022. Some may want to read five books while others set their goal at 50. No matter your goal, there are some perfect Young Adult books at the library just waiting to be read.
COLUMBUS, NE
leeandlow.com

Upcoming Webinar: The Importance of Reconstruction in Today’s Classrooms and Libraries

Join us for a critical webinar on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST about using children’s books to teach Reconstruction. Reconstruction was a brief period in American history from 1865–1877 when efforts were made to confer citizenship rights on the 4.4 million African Americans emancipated from slavery as well as approximately 500,000 African Americans who were already freed from slavery.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wearegreenbay.com

Must read adult fiction books from the Oshkosh Public Library

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues to celebrate reading and libraries with suggestions to add to your 2022 must read list. Nancy Bell from the Oshkosh Public Library stopped by the studio with the latest trends and happenings in the world of Adult Fiction and some fun events you can take part in including logging your reading minutes for a fun cause.
OSHKOSH, WI
Lima News

Ottawa library to host book discussion

OTTAWA — The Putnam County District Library will host a book discussion with Missy at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, via Zoom and at 136 Putnam Parkway. Debbie Macober’s “Alaskan Holiday” will be the featured book. For a hardcopy, call 419-523-3747 x214, or email mellerbrock@seolibraries.org.
OTTAWA, OH
The Repository

Books available at Stark, Summit libraries

“We Want Snow: A Wintry Chant” by Jamie A. Swenson – In this raucous, rhyming plea for snow, a group of youngsters imagines the cold weather delights they'll enjoy once winter arrives. From sledding and skating to building snow forts and snowmen, they want snow and plenty of it! But once the snowflakes start to fall, are the youngsters in for more than they bargained for?
Register Citizen

Stratford Library ends fines for overdue books

STRATFORD - It used to be that Stratford library patrons were on the hook if they didn’t return a book. But not anymore, at least not financially. The Stratford Library System announced on Wednesday Dec. 15 that they would no longer charge late fines for library materials. The move comes as libraries state and nationwide have done away with late fines in an effort to become more accessible to patrons.
STRATFORD, CT
bgindependentmedia.org

Library hosting Bone Chilling Book Club

Spend chilly days at the library with even chillier books! Join the Bone Chilling Book Club to discuss a horror, mystery, thriller, or suspense novel every month. Book club meetings are hybrid, held in Meeting Room A & B at the Bowling Green Library and online via Zoom. Dates and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Spotlight News

Voorheesville Public Library news: January Book Talk

We’ll be discussing these books in January. -Books & Beyond – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 11a.m., Jan. 19, virtual; – Fiction Book Discussion – “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali, 7p.m., Jan. 5, virtual; – Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Fifth Sum: A New History of the Aztecs’’ by Camilla Townsend, 1p.m. and 7p.m., […]
nhti.edu

Library Offers New Zoom Sessions, More Resources

Welcome back! Happy New Year and happy Spring semester. Have you noticed the days are getting longer? Dec. 21 was the shortest day of the year, known as winter solstice. Since then, daylight hours have increased. If you’re interested in learning more about this astronomical event, check out this this Research Starter. Research starters are bite-sized articles exploring a specific topic; they’re like peer-reviewed Wikipedia entries. By perusing this particular research starter, you’ll find, for instance, that there are two winter solstices each year, one in the Northern Hemisphere and another in the Southern Hemisphere.
CONCORD, NH
loc.gov

Building the Library’s Collections: From (and for) The People

Over the past two centuries, the unparalleled collections of the Library of Congress have, in no small part, been built by America’s citizens themselves — truly collections for and by the people. Generations of civic-minded folks have donated important collections to the Library, allowing them to remain accessible...
The 74

'Dark Money,' Classroom Culture Wars & the National Education Association

Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. The National Education Association has a long tradition of finding hidden cabals behind groups that place themselves in opposition to the union’s agenda. In 2019, I chronicled the history of NEA’s efforts, going as far back as 1998, and its report “The Real Story […]
EDUCATION
fargounderground.com

Not Another Teen Book Club at Moorhead Library

What better way to enjoy the cold than with an enemies-to-lovers Gothic romance full of secrets, monsters, and magic. Not Another Teen Book Club is reading Allison Saft’s Down Comes the Night follows Wren after her removal from the Queen’s Guard. Rather than wallow in dismay at her change in circumstance, she is called to use her healing powers on an enemy of her kingdom. All are welcome to dissect this medieval medical romance.
MOORHEAD, MN

