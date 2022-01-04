Nosal leads Bergan's comeback over D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian

The Tippecanoe Valley High School FFA Forestry Team was state champions for the second straight year. The team competed at Purdue University on Dec. 11. Team members had to identify leaves, seed, woods, insects, diseases and take a test on forestry management. There were 50 teams and 191 individuals that competed in the FFA Division. Valley was led by Isaac Shafer, who was the high individual in the contest. Lucas Parson was ninth, Jesse Scott was 21st. Another team from Valley was the 19th-place team. Team members were Luke Tucker, Aaron Backus, Jonas Scott and Skyler Flippo. The top team in the state was also the high team at the area contest, and the Triton Invitational. Teams are coached by Michael Jones, TVHS FFA advisor. Pictured (L to R) are, front row: Isaac Shafer, Lucas Parson, Jesse Scott, Jonas Scott, Kade Francis, Sienna Holder; back row: Dawson Ault, Aaron Backus, Skyler Flippo, Jacob Kats and Luke Tucker.

TIPPECANOE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO