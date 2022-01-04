ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Nosal leads Bergan's comeback over D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian

By RANDY SPEER Sports Editor
Fremont Tribune
 2 days ago

Max Nosal scored 19 points to lead Bergan past Class D-2 No. 5 Parkview Christian in the third place game of the...

fremonttribune.com

CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis carries Badgers into top 10 after upset of Purdue

We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
Times-Union Newspaper

TVHS FFA Forestry Team State Champs

The Tippecanoe Valley High School FFA Forestry Team was state champions for the second straight year. The team competed at Purdue University on Dec. 11. Team members had to identify leaves, seed, woods, insects, diseases and take a test on forestry management. There were 50 teams and 191 individuals that competed in the FFA Division. Valley was led by Isaac Shafer, who was the high individual in the contest. Lucas Parson was ninth, Jesse Scott was 21st. Another team from Valley was the 19th-place team. Team members were Luke Tucker, Aaron Backus, Jonas Scott and Skyler Flippo. The top team in the state was also the high team at the area contest, and the Triton Invitational. Teams are coached by Michael Jones, TVHS FFA advisor. Pictured (L to R) are, front row: Isaac Shafer, Lucas Parson, Jesse Scott, Jonas Scott, Kade Francis, Sienna Holder; back row: Dawson Ault, Aaron Backus, Skyler Flippo, Jacob Kats and Luke Tucker.
Homer
The Trussville Tribune

Springville foils Leeds comeback attempt

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor  SPRINGVILLE – Down three points and with possession of the ball, Leeds’ Tanner Chambers had a clear shot at a last-second three-pointer to tie Springville, a shot that could have capped a remarkable comeback for the Green Wave. The shot was up. The aim was true. But the trajectory was […]
pahomepage.com

Lundy leads Penn State’s comeback win over Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Seth Lundy scored 23 points and his side-step fadeaway 3-pointer from the right side with 35 seconds left gave Penn State the lead for good as the Nittany Lions beat Northwestern 74-70. Leading 68-65, Lundy broke free behind Northwestern’s press for a breakaway and-1 layup for a six-point lead. Lundy finished 8-for-13 shooting including 5 for 9 from past the arc. Boo Buie scored 22 points and distributed eight assists for Northwestern.
Fremont Tribune

Warriors unable to match sharpshooting Tigers

Midland erased all of it’s second half deficit, but never pulled in front, falling 83-72 to Doane Wednesday night. The Tigers put the Warriors in a hole early on in the night, connecting on their first five 3-point shots to pull out to a 15-10 lead. “Our mindset was...
TVLine

The Game Recap: Big Revelations — Plus, Grade the Finale

The Game is changing for several of the Paramount+ series’ main players. Thursday’s high-stakes finale saw Malik confront his mental health issue head-on, Brittany look inward and Tasha Mack face an enemy she might not be able to beat. BRITTANY’S DILEMMA | Brittany was well on her way to making Club End Zone a reality, even securing support from the Colonel. But using Tasha Mack’s name without her permission was not the best way to do it, and Tasha fired her for the betrayal. With her dreams shattered, Brittany began packing up her belongings with the intent of leaving Las Vegas, just...
Virginian-Pilot

William & Mary started the season 1-12. But after back-to-back last-second wins Tribe stands atop CAA.

William & Mary values decorum over showmanship even in athletics. Bobby Dwyer is a fine example as Tribe men’s basketball radio analyst, because he knows the game, knows the Tribe and is knowledgeable and respectful of opponents. But even Dwyer got caught up in the excitement of the Tribe’s two last-second, one-point wins to open Colonial Athletic Association play this past week. For him, as ...

