ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Deputies Save The Day For Cisco Grove Couple Trapped In Their Home By Snow

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mSSI_0dcTBIAg00

CISCO GROVE (CBS13) — A couple basically trapped in their Cisco Grove home after the recent snowstorms got an assist from Placer County deputies.

The sheriff’s office says Linda and Hank found their home buried under about 6 feet of snow.

Water access to their home was also basically shut off as their well had frozen. Further, the snow had become like a block of ice around their home – making it virtually impossible for the elderly couple to shovel it themselves.

No friends or family were nearby, so Linda and Hank called the Placer County Sheriff’s Office for help.

That’s when Deputy Lewis and Deputy Byers jumped in. They were able to shovel a path for the couple to be able to leave their home and get to their vehicle.

The sheriff’s office says many seniors and families have been dug out by deputies after this recent snowstorm.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Passerby Rushed To Alert Residents After Noticing Fire At Midtown Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All residents are safe after an early morning fire at a Victorian home in Midtown Sacramento. The scene was near 18th and O streets Thursday morning. A passerby noticed the fire and rushed to knock on doors to alert the residents inside. “I pounded on all the doors and was trying to get everybody awake before it was too late,” said Carlos Rodriguez. Firefighters got to the scene and quickly put the flames out. House fire at 18th and O Streets in downtown #Sacramento! All occupants out safely. Someone walking by noticed fire and knocked on doors to alert residents. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/eXyPi6u5q1 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 6, 2022 No injuries were reported. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation. The extent of the damage is also unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing Fairfield Boy, 11, With Autism Located Safe With Citizen’s Help

4:00 p.m. Update: The Fairfield Police Department said an 11-year-old boy with autism that went missing was located safe in the city. Police said an alert citizen helped locate the boy. FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing boy with autism in Fairfield. The Fairfield Police Department is currently looking for a missing autistic 11-year-old boy https://t.co/O6lR2LW75I — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) January 6, 2022 Fairfield police say the 11-year-old boy, named Gage, was last seen a little after 8:30 a.m. Thursday near Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. Gage has autism, police say. Gage was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans, and a green camo-style backpack. He may also have a change of clothing with him, police say. Additionally, the Fairfield Police are asking anyone in the area with home video surveillance systems to check their footage for Gage. They suggest looking between the hours of 8:20 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Thursday in order to best identify where the child might be. Anyone who sees the missing boy is urged to call the Fairfield Police Department.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person has died after a single-car crash in Sacramento late Wednesday night. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 5900 block of 64th Street just before midnight. At the scene, a vehicle was found to have struck a tree. Officers started first aid on the driver, who was the only person in the car, but medics soon pronounced him dead at the scene. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. The name of the driver has not been released at this point.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley Animal Shelter Cares For Pets During Power Crisis

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — There is light at the end of the tunnel for folks still in the dark in Nevada County, but for those charged with caring for animals, it can’t come soon enough. One animal shelter in Grass Valley is now at capacity during the power crisis. There are two generators fueling operations at Sammie’s Friends — one brought by the county and fueled by the county that runs the dog shelter, and one in the cat facility that the shelter pays for and fuels itself. A line of electrical cords serves as a life line for the shelter. The Christmas...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Pickup Truck Catches Fire At Arden Arcade Apartment Complex

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A woman says the pickup truck she bought only yesterday caught fire in the parking lot of her Arden Arcade apartment complex early Wednesday morning. The scene was along Howe Avenue, near Village Drive. The woman says she tried to put out the flames, but couldn’t and then called 911. Flames were shooting 5-10 feet in the air at one point. Firefighters worked quickly and were able to douse the flames. It appears no other cars in the parking lot were damaged. Pickup truck fire at apartment complex off Howe Ave! Woman who owns the truck just bought it yesterday. She is ok, just shaken! ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@at_clausen⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ere1l7oK58 — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) January 5, 2022 Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run On Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman has died after a hit-and-run along Garden Highway in Sacramento. Sacramento police say the incident happened a little after 10:30 p.m. along the 1000 block of Garden Highway. Officers responded to investigate a report about a pedestrian down in the roadway and found a woman with major injuries. It appears the woman had been struck by a vehicle. The driver had taken off before officers got to the scene, police say. The woman was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Her name has not been released at this point. Detectives have canvassed the area for any other evidence and witnesses. No description of the suspect vehicle has been provided.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Shot Dead In Parking Garage In Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot dead in a midtown parking garage near Sutter Medical Center, the Sacramento Police Department said Wednesday evening. The shooting happened just before 4:50 p.m. at a Fort Sutter Medical Building parking garage in the area of K and 28th streets, across from the hospital. #HappeningNow Sac PD investigating a fatal shooting at 28th and K. A woman was shot and killed in the parking garage of a Fort Sutter medical building. This is across the street from the Sutter Medical Center. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/oSyojje797 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) January 6, 2022 Sacramento police said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Child With Mild Hypothermia Among 4 Rescued After Hike Near Pinecrest Lake

PINECREST (CBS13) — A four-year-old child with mild hypothermia was among the four people rescued from a hike near Pinecrest Lake over the weekend. The Tuolumne County Fire Department says crews responded to the far side of Pinecrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to rescue four people stranded in the snow. Rescuers hiked for about 45 minutes on snowshoes to get to the stranded group. Rescuers say the group was not prepared for the cold conditions. (Credit: Tuolumne County Fire Department) Once found, rescuers say the group appeared unprepared for the cold conditions. A total of four people needed to be rescued, including a four-year-old who rescuers say was already suffering from mild hypothermia. After warming, feeding, and giving water to the group, rescuers hiked back with them – with firefighters helping carry the child. The fire department urges people to understand that winter hiking around the lake is not for beginners. Hikers need to be prepared for all situations before starting out.
PINECREST, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Snowstorms#Cisco Grove
CBS Sacramento

Suisun City Police Patrol Car With Officer Inside Struck By Vehicle On Highway 12

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — A Suisun City police officer inside their vehicle was struck by another vehicle while blocking traffic after a crash along Highway 12. Suisun City police say officers originally responded to the area of Highway 12 and Emperor Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a suspected DUI crash. An arrest was made in that initial incident. Around 9 p.m., a patrol car with an officer inside was then struck by another vehicle. The officer was blocking traffic with their emergency lights flashing so that a tow truck could remove the initial crashed car. Police say both the patrol car and the vehicle that struck it suffered major damage. The officer was taken to the hospital, but has already been treated and released; the other driver was treated and released at the scene. Highway 12 was fully reopened later Monday night.
SUISUN CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting His Mother In Oroville

OROVILLE (CBS13) — An Oroville man was arrested in the fatal shooting of his mother, authorities said Wednesday. According to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Iles, 33, was booked into the Butte County Jail and faces one count of murder. Iles reportedly called 9-1-1 Wednesday afternoon and informed dispatchers he had just shot his mother, identified as 58-year-old Oroville resident Susan Hill, authorities said. The shooting happened at Iles home along Oregon Gulch Road. Responding deputies detained Iles in his driveway. Hill was located inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said evidence was located inside the residence that linked Iles to the murder. No further information was released.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Injured In Apartment Fire In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Roseville, officials said Monday. (credit: Roseville Fire Department) According to the Roseville Fire Department, a crew responded just before 4:30 a.m. to a fire burning in the Maidu neighborhood. Inside one of the apartment units, one room and other contents were found burning. Additional units were called to the scene due to the magnitude of the fire. Neighbors at the complex were able to shelter in place as crews contained the fire to the room it originated in. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The exact nature of the one patient’s injuries were not released.
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

More Than 1,600 Pot Plants Seized In Valley Springs; 1 Cited

VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) — Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies seized more than $2 million worth of illegal marijuana from two grow houses, authorities said Monday. According to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, deputies issued two search warrants at homes in Valley Springs on December 28. The first was on Southworth Road. Deputies seized 928 marijuana plants and more than 65-pounds of pot. No arrests were made. The second happened on Crotty Way. Deputies found 729 plants and a few pounds of pot. Authorities said Qicong Huang, 38, of Richmond, was cited for several charges, including illegal marijuana cultivation, maintaining a drug house and conspiracy.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cisco
CBS Sacramento

Stash Of Stolen Lumber Found During Probation Search In Manteca

MANTECA (CBS13) — A probation search in Manteca has led to the recovery of a large stash of stolen lumber. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Dec. 30, deputies died a probation search in Manteca. Exactly what prompted the probation search is unclear. During the search, deputies discovered a stash of lumber. The suspect reportedly admitted to stealing the lumber, with deputies believing it was taken within the past two months – possibly from the Tracy area. Various framing headers and framing lumber with orange spray paint on the side make up the stash. Anyone who is missing lumber from their job and suspects this might be theirs is urged to call detectives at (209) 938-7845.
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Good Samaritan Tracks Down Suspect After Alleged Attack In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — A brutal carjacking and robbery spree in Stanislaus County came to an end thanks to the efforts of a couple of good Samaritans. A loud cry for help from a woman just feet away from Crystal Pool and Spa in Modesto. David, the owner of the company, only wanted to be identified by his first name out of concern for his safety. “As she started to open the door, she said that she could see the guy from a distance running at her,” David said. “She tried closing the door. From what I understand, the door was pulled open,...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Chase Starts In Elk Grove, Ends On Highway 99

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after a chase and struggle with officers in Elk Grove on Tuesday morning. Elk Grove police say officers tried pull over a car, but the driver kept on going until he stopped near Aspen Brook Way and Shasta Lily Drive. Officers say the driver refused to get out of the car and he eventually hit the gas again. He then hit a spike strip, but a chase continued until he reached the shoulder of Highway 99 near Woodbridge Road. Police say the suspect was eventually taken into custody after a brief struggle. The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ill Patient Rescued From Remote Snowy Location

CASA LOMA (CBS13) — An ill patient was rescued from a remote part of Casa Loma near Alta by Placer Search and Rescue, said Cal Fire Neu. “After a rescue operation that lasted several hours, the patient was transported back to the Incident Command Post and then to Auburn Faith Hospital,” said Cal Fire Neu. The rescue mission was aided by a fire protection district member who used a personal snowmobile to create a trail for the search and rescue crews. There is no additional information available about the condition of the patient.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

‘I Think We’ll Be OK’: Family In Mourning After Sacramento Man Killed In Christmas Eve Morro Bay Shark Attack

MORRO BAY (CBS13) — Sacramento resident Tomas Butterfield was attacked and killed by a shark on Christmas eve while surfing near Morro Bay. The surfer was in the area visiting family for the holidays. The news was shocking for family, including Tomas’ uncle, Grant Butterfield, who was celebrating at a Christmas eve dinner party when he got a call from Tomas’ father. “I thought he was calling to wish me a merry Christmas. The first thing he says is we’ve lost Tom,” Grant said. His nephew was dead. “I thought ‘Oh my, car crash, heart attack,’ I hadn’t a clue. I was just in shock...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County Judge Arrested For DUI After New Year’s Day Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County judge was on the wrong side of the law after being arrested for a suspected DUI following a New Year’s Day crash, the Stockton Police Department said. The January 1 arrest was caught on camera and shows Judge Mike Mulvihill being escorted away by police officers after he crashed on Pacific Avenue in Stockton shortly before 6 p.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office says the case has been sent to the California Attorney General’s Office. Mulvihill is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge, Stockton police said.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto Police Track Down, Arrest Carjacking Suspect With Help From Bystanders

MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are crediting the public for helping them catch a carjacking suspect. The first incident happened as the victim loaded their vehicle at the Amtrak station on Monday around 8 a.m. The suspect,  37-year-old Leonard Rosas of Ceres, allegedly carjacked the vehicle and left the scene. In the process, Rosas allegedly injured the victim, according to a Modesto Police Department statement. Officers searched for the suspect but came up empty-handed. Later that day, a citizen reported a suspicious vehicle in the 2300 block of Lincoln Oak Drive that turned out to be the vehicle that was stolen earlier in the...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Construction Site Burglary Suspect Identified As James Watson Of Carmichael

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a building under construction in Rocklin. On December 22 around 3:30 a.m., a deputy with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling a construction area on Cincinnati Ave. in Rocklin when he reportedly saw a flash of light inside a partially finished building, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. James Watson (credit: PCSO) When the deputy drove closer to investigate, the suspect, 33-year-old James Watson, of Carmichael, allegedly drove away in an SUV. The deputy was eventually able to pull Watson over. Inside Watson’s vehicle, the deputy allegedly found $2,800 worth of streetlamps and copper pipes that was reportedly stolen from the building, the Sheriff’s Department says. Watson was arrested on suspicion of burglary, grand theft, and for an outstanding warrant.
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy