Public Health

England sees no need for further restrictions - for now

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHHkf_0dcTBDl300

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees no need for further restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus' omicron variant his spokesman said on ahead of a press conference on Tuesday.

Amid indications that omicron may produce “milder” illness than earlier variants and the success of a nationwide vaccine booster program, the government believes the existing level of controls is still appropriate, Johnson spokesman Max Blain told reporters in London The government continues to monitor the data and is prepared to respond if the situation changes, he said.

“At the moment, we don’t see any data to suggest that further restrictions would be the right approach, given we know it is important to strike the right balance between protecting lives and livelihoods,” Blain said.

Opposition politicians and some public health officials have pressed the government to step up restrictions on business and personal interactions as the highly transmissible omicron variant pushed infection levels to records during the Christmas holidays. Johnson has resisted these calls after almost 100 of his party’s lawmakers opposed controls imposed last month.

The government is encouraged by statistics showing that the recent jump in coronavirus-related hospital admissions hasn’t led to a similar increase in the number of patients needed mechanical ventilation, Blain said.

“We know that admissions and occupancy are increasing significantly at the moment – we’re not seeing that same jump in beds requiring ventilation, which is pleasing, and almost certainly a function of both the nature of omicron and our successful booster program,’’ he said.

While number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in England has more than doubled over the past two weeks, the number of patients in mechanical ventilation beds has remained relatively stable, according to the latest government statistics.

There were 14,210 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across England on Jan. 3, the highest number since Feb. 20. By contrast, there were 777 people on ventilators, a figure that has remained steady for the past six weeks.

But soaring infection rates are putting pressure on the National Health Service schools and businesses across the country as workers are forced to stay home after testing positive for COVID-19 or having close contact with someone who has. On Tuesday, Blackpool NHS Trust was the latest to declare a critical incident due to demand and staff shortages.

“Because of the pressures the trust is under, we have made the decision to declare an internal critical incident which means staff across the trust will be working together today to take actions immediately to attempt to alleviate the pressure we are under,'' said Natalie Hudson, the CEO of the trust.

Government agencies are considering whether the military should be called in to help the NHS.

The government has already pledged to rush air ventilation units and COVID-19 test kits to schools to ensure they can reopen on time. Secondary school students in England will be required to wear face masks as they return to classes.

Johnson last month re-imposed mask requirements in shops and required those going to night clubs and other large public events to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. He also accelerated the national booster program after studies showed two doses of vaccine weren’t enough to protect against omicron.

Across Britain, almost 60% of people 12 and over have received a booster vaccine.

“We believe this is the right course,” Blain said.

BBC

Covid-19: NI nightclubs close ahead of further restrictions

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland are now closed in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. The NI Executive said this was because nightclubs are a high-risk settings where face coverings and social distancing rules could not be applied. They only reopened fully on 31 October after...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid growth ‘concerning’ in northern England as epicentre shifts from London

Covid infection rates have tripled in parts of northern England while slowing in London as the country’s coronavirus epicentre shows signs of shifting.The rest of the country is about “two or three weeks behind” the capital on the spread of the Omicron variant, with the situation in northwest and northeast England now “particularly concerning”, a disease modelling expert advising the government said on Saturday.“If you look at hospital admissions in those two regions they are going up, also the Midlands, where I live, that's also a little bit concerning, so it is a worry,” said Dr Mike Tildesley of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

No further Covid-19 restrictions following Stormont Executive meeting

No further Covid-19 restrictions are set to be imposed in Northern Ireland at this stage, Paul Givan has said.The First Minister was speaking following a virtual meeting of the Stormont Executive on Thursday.He said ministers agreed that no further restrictions should be introduced at this time.The Executive will continue to assess the data as more information emerges, Mr Givan added in a tweet after the meeting.The Northern Ireland Executive has agreed no further restrictions at this time. We will continue to assess the data as more information emerges and meet again on 6th January. Thank you for following the health...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS support being ‘massively increased’ as PM renews call to ‘get boosted’

Boris Johnson said hospitals will be offered increased support to deal with the “very difficult circumstances” they face, as he encouraged more people to take up the offer of a booster jab.The Prime Minister said that “perhaps 30-40%” of the 17,000 patients in hospital with Covid “haven’t actually been vaccinated at all” as he urged the public to “behave sensibly” in the face of high daily Omicron cases.Both Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak made visits to vaccination centres on Thursday as ministers made a fresh push for people to come forward for their third coronavirus vaccination dose.Speaking to broadcasters...
WORLD
#England#Uk#Omicron
The Independent

Travel testing: What are the new rules after latest government update?

Test requirements have been eased for fully vaccinated arrivals to the UK – reverting to the situation that prevailed for five weeks in late 2021.The removal of the pre-departure test requirement reduces cost and complexity for international arrivals, and has increased confidence among prospective travellers.For double-jabbed arrivals the post-arrival test remains in place, but a cheap and fast lateral flow device can be used – with no requirement to self-isolate until a negative result is received.Travellers who are currently self-isolating must continue in quarantine until they get a negative result.Testing and self-isolation rules for unvaccinated travellers have not changed.On top...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Move to five days’ Covid isolation ‘as soon as possible’, says Nadhim Zahawi

Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has said he would like to see a cut in isolation times after a positive Covid test from seven to five days “as soon as possible”.The education secretary said it was important to be “careful” about the danger of increasing infection rates, and said he would follow the advice of a review currently being conducted by the UK Health Security Agency.But he said that five-day isolation would help “mitigate” pressures on schools, as well as healthcare and other critical services, caused by staff shortages.The former vaccines minister acknowledged that the NHS is set for “a...
WORLD
The Independent

Education Secretary backs reduction of isolation period to five days

Nadhim Zahawi has become the first Government Minister to publicly support the reduction of the Covid isolation period from seven to five days, which he said would be “more helpful”.Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Education Secretary said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have said they want to review it, so we will stick to seven days but if they review it and say they will bring it down to five days that is even better for me, it’s even more helpful.”Mr Zahawi also told the paper he believes the UK is “witnessing the transition of the virus from...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Fourth Covid jab not yet needed, say UK government advisers

A fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine is not yet needed, government health advisers have said.Booster doses continued to provide high levels of protection months after being administered, new data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed.The level of protection against hospitalisation remained at around 90 per cent in older people three months after they received a third jab, the UKHSA said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said there was no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose but the situation would be kept under review.Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI’s chair of Covid-19 immunisation, said:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM recognises ‘terrible toll’ as official Covid death total passes 150,000

Boris Johnson recognised the “terrible toll” of coronavirus on the UK after official figures showed more than 150,000 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.A scientist advising the Government said the total passed on Saturday, when an additional 313 deaths were announced, was an “absolute tragedy” made worse because “many of them were avoidable if we had acted earlier in the first and second wave”.With a total of 150,057 deaths by that way of measuring, the UK became the seventh country to pass the milestone, following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.But separate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is an NHS Covid pass and when do I need to use it?

The UK government’s “Plan B” social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus remain in place for now, with NHS Covid passes now made mandatory in certain settings. Following the return of compulsory mask-wearing in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship and on public transport and orders to work from home, members of the public are now required to produce an NHS Covid Pass in exchange for entry to crowded venues.The pass, representing proof of vaccination status, and/or proof of a negative test result, is required in unseated indoor venues with more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Call to prioritise booster jab rollout as NHS faces staffing crisis

The Government has been advised to prioritise the rollout of the first booster jab amid a crisis in healthcare staffing.Figures from the UK Health Security Agency show that the vaccine booster is 90% effective against admission to hospital from the Omicron variant for the over-65s after three months.Meanwhile, protection for those with two doses dropped to about 70% after three months and to 50% after six months.Taking this data into account, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has advised the Government against giving a second booster dose, or fourth jab, to care home residents and those aged over 80.It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

