ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: Daphne Palasi Andreades on coming of age in NYC

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGcvM_0dcTBCsK00

“Brown Girls” by Daphne Palacio Andreades (Penguin Random House)

Growing pains and heartache lead Daphne Palasi Andreades’ debut novel on the push and pull of becoming. Cast between stream of consciousness and coming-of-age, free verse and treatise, “Brown Girls” reckons with the periphery of the American dream — a state that may otherwise be known as girlhood.

Set in the Queens borough of New York City, the collective first-person narrator situates the anecdotal plot among the mutual upbringing of childhood friends. They are one and the same before their selfhood leads them on different paths, all allotted seven minutes in the morning for cold showers, all fed school cafeteria lunch also fed to prisoners, all sleeping at night in beds shared with siblings.

Gradually, adolescence awakens them to the limits their visibility poses upon their selfhood. Paranoid storekeepers break into the dressing rooms where they stand half-naked, classroom teachers mix them up for one another as they call them to the board, and parents threaten to send them back to their home countries after finding pillows instead of daughters under the sheets.

These moments are alive with the painful melancholy that takes the girls through their college years, when their boyfriends’ parents across town deem them the “grateful brown people,” as they question the values that alienate them in college, and as they visit the countries of their parents with hopes to find themselves.

Their divergent adulthoods are illuminated with questions between the girls who left Queens and those who didn’t, the girls who married and mothered and those who didn’t, and those who became professionals and those who didn't. The hypothetical power of these questions represent the essence of Andreades’ ruminative journey as an inscription into the negative space of being American, dark silhouettes surrounding a lighter established order.

Andreades’ work occupies the ephemeral circle of life that intertwines womanhood in class and race. Trading substance for style, “Brown Girls” displays an ambitious attempt to merge the sociological with the pictorial. Overwritten at times, and redundant in others, the novel is limited in scope by the characters who merit stronger development beyond stages of life positioned in the margins and their glossed-over international contexts. A fast pace that contains the entirety of their lives hinders the implications of the story.

“Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” reads the text’s epigraph, a line of poet Emma Lazarus’ “The New Colossus” that is celebrated on the Statue of Liberty Had “Brown Girls” breathed deeper into that freedom, its significance would have resounded farther.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Daphne Palasi Andreades’s debut novel, ‘Brown Girls,’ reflects the diversity of Queens — and its daughters

Daphne Palasi Andreades can remember when she first started writing her debut novel, “Brown Girls.” She was riding the subway home after a graduate fiction workshop at Columbia, where she was pursuing an MFA. Her teacher had quoted Toni Morrison in class (“If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it”).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KENS 5

“Licorice Pizza” Review: A sublime Alana Haim anchors PTA's slippery coming-of-age dramedy

A sublime and double-edged movie about how everything means something else when you’re 15 and another thing altogether by the time you reach your mid-20s, “Licorice Pizza” sees Paul Thomas Anderson returning to the time and place of his breakout feature, 1997’s “Boogie Nights.” The end of that movie, if you’ll recall, finds Dirk Diggler attempting a comeback, muttering to himself half-convincingly that he’s a star. Meanwhile, somewhere across the San Fernando Valley, Cooper Hoffman’s pimple-faced Gary Valentine acts like he doesn’t need to be convinced of it. While other kids his age are finishing their algebra homework, he’s pooling together money to open a waterbed store, enlisting his similarly underage comrades like a group of lost boys who don’t think they’re lost, or otherwise don’t mind it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Book You Should Read in January

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re finishing up a book or deciding on what world to dive into next, it’s officially 2022, meaning it’s time for a new year full of new reads. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the combination of future reading possibilities paired with your already too long “to be read” list, check out this guide to help you create your perfect reading list this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cafeteria#College#American
EW.com

5 must-read books coming in January 2022

For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boulder Clarion

Coming of age in an altered world

In March of 2020 I was studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain with a group of friends, enjoying Europe in the way only a careless 21-year-old can. We were out at a bar one night when suddenly someone pulled up a news clip on their phone of a national announcement back in the U.S. Trump was speaking onscreen, explaining that within the next 48 hours the U.S. borders would close due to the dangers of COVID-19 and all Americans abroad must return home immediately.
BOULDER, CO
The Guardian

The 400 Blows review – François Truffaut’s coming-of-age masterwork

François Truffaut’s sublime autobiographical debut is now rereleased, a portrait of the artist as an unhappy child. He deserved every prize going simply for those heartstopping images of the children’s faces as they watch a Punch and Judy show. This is its first release in the UK since 2009, but maybe 62 years is now enough perspective to see fully how the grim scenes of home life and school life, which would have been accepted as contemporary realism in 1959 and for years afterwards, now look like historical documents. The title itself, from faire les quatre cent coups, means to hand out punishment, raise hell, sow wild oats – but this is an ironic upending. Truffaut’s alter ego, Antoine Doinel, is receiving the blows. They rain down on him. Cruelty and humiliation and desperation – and defiance – are this kid’s destiny.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
buzzfeednews.com

I Got COVID Three Times

“I think someone entered something in your chart wrong,” a physician's assistant said to me over a video call on Saturday. “It says you’ve had COVID-19 three times.”. “Nope, not a mistake.” I smiled, chuckling at her confounded expression. “Isn’t that hilarious?”. At this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVOvermind

Remembering Sayaka Kanda: Actress Dies at 35

Sayaka Kanda was born and raised in Japan, but she has become known to people all over the world. Needless to say, countless hearts were broken when it was revealed that the actress/singer had passed away in December of 2021. Since Sayaka was only 35 years old at the time and was not known to be in poor health, the news of her death was extremely shocking. While it goes without saying that every death is sad, it tends to hit a little harder when people feel as if the person never got the chance to really spread their wings and live a long and happy life. Even though her memory will continue to live on, those who knew her best will probably agree that it will never be the same. Continue reading to learn more about Sayaka Kanda’s life and legacy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Deadline

Jeanine Ann Roose Dies: ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Actress Was 84

Jeanine Ann Roose, best known for playing Little Violet Bick in the holiday classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, died Friday night at her Los Angeles home after battling an infection, TMZ reports. She was 84. Roose worked as a child actor in the 1940s and ’50s. Her role as Little Violet in the 1946 Christmas classic was her sole film credit. You can see a clip of her in a scene from the film below. Roose landed her first acting job at the age of eight on The Jack Benny Program. She also appeared on The Fitch Bandwagon and The Phil...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

417K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy