WATCH LIVE: Delaware Gov. John Carney To Hold Virtual COVID-19 Briefing

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney and other officials will hold a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. The briefing will take place around 1:45  p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What : Carney and other officials will hold a virtual COVID-19 briefing.
  • When : Tuesday, Jan. 4.
  • Time : 1:45 p.m.
  • Online stream : Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.

Comments / 11

Sentinel150
4d ago

poor miss guided Nancy, you dont need testing. if you get symptoms you call your doctor and do as he says. The test do not know if you have covid or the flu and if its omicron well in most cases its lighter than the flu.Stop living in fear. Treat every sickness like the flu and consult your doctor. If you have reasently been vaxed get sick call your doctor and pray.God in no way promises tomorrow, live your life

Reply
6
