WATCH LIVE: Delaware Gov. John Carney To Hold Virtual COVID-19 Briefing
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney and other officials will hold a virtual COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. The briefing will take place around 1:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What : Carney and other officials will hold a virtual COVID-19 briefing.
- When : Tuesday, Jan. 4.
- Time : 1:45 p.m.
