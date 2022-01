One of the biggest tech events of the year was the launch of Windows 11. Millions of users around the world began upgrading their existing computers to the latest version of the operating system. The process of updating your OS is one of the more common ways to experience lost data. Files can go missing, apps can stop working, or entire drives can get formatted by mistake. Unfortunately, there are many users reporting that they have experienced different levels of data loss after their upgrade. There are many different ways that you can try to retrieve data lost in an OS upgrade, but when all else fails, use Tenorshare 4DDiG.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO