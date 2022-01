Franklin Electric has continued to pursue bolt-on deals after a very strong 2021. Franklin Electric (FELE) has benefited from a great environment for industrial companies post the pandemic, with shares trading around their all-time-highs. The company started 2022 on a solid note with a bolt-on acquisition, enough of a reason to update the investment thesis into the new year. After a very strong 2021, the company is positioned for another strong year, in fact long-term future here, thanks to savvy M&A which has positioned the company into the right direction.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO