Lay of the Land

January 4, 2022

By Al Muskewitz

East Alabama Sports Today

Girls roundup: Oxford falls hard pat JSU in game to get a feel for regional venue; PV pulls away from Weaver; White Plains wins in OT; Ragland wins big



Monday’s games

Pleasant Valley 51, Weaver 26

Ragland 70, Wadley 33

Vestavia Hills 83, Oxford 51

White Plains 47, Piedmont 42 (OT) JACKSONVILLE – The Oxford girls didn’t get the ‘W’ and as painful as that was for coach Melissa Bennett to accept the Lady Jackets did get something that might be more valuable to them in the long run.



The Lady Jackets lost to Vestavia Hills 83-51 at Jacksonville State Monday morning, but it was the experience more than anything that was the big takeaway of the day.



The teams played in Pete Mathews Coliseum at 9 a.m. – the exact time and location of the Class 6A and 7A games in the Northeast Regional if either are fortunate to get there later this season.



“That’s kind of why we wanted to play this game, when it was, where it was,” Bennett said. “It was supposed to be a playoff-caliber game (scoffs), but any time you get an extra rep where you’re going to play your playoff, that’s huge. We were very lucky to get the opportunity to do that.”



The Lady Jackets handled the day just as they would if it were their regional date. Early wake-up call, eat breakfast together, ride to the arena to get some shots up and then play.



That all went without a hitch, it’s the game that could have gone better, but the Rebels (19-1) never gave them a chance. They shot it well, rebounded and defended like nobody’s business. It was a four-point game for much of the first quarter, but then Vestavia steadily pulled away and led 51-29 at halftime.



Sarah Gordon scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the first half and Emma Smith scored all 14 of her points in the half. They combined for five 3-pointers. The Rebels have won 10 in a row.



“We told the girls they’re the top team in the state,” Bennett said. “They’ve got one loss for a reason – they’re beating people from all over the country.



“I was really disappointed in our effort and execution of our scout. We knew danged near exactly what they were doing and we need somebody to just step up. We’ve got several hurt and the things that we need outside of Xs and Os we’re just not getting right now. We got poked in the heart today.”



The Lady Jackets (12-3) are likely to be installed as the No. 1 seed ahead of perennial champion Anniston in the upcoming County Tournament and Bennett was prepared to fight for it. But after Monday’s showing she’s not sure if that’d be justified.



Still, their only three losses have been to Spring Garden, Hartselle and Vestavia – all teams in the top four of their respective classifications.



“I think it’s about body for work and right now in our last four games we’re 2-2,” Bennett said. “Regardless of what our resume has been ahead of time, it’s about how you’re playing right now.



“I would love to be the 1, but you’ve got to earn it. That was kind of our thing last year. We had some people last year saying we should have been the 1, but Anniston has a earned it year in and year out. I think our resume this year is better with some of the teams we’ve beaten with the competition level we’re playing, but if it‘s off recent opponents and it goes to a vote, I don’t know.



“Before Christmas we were kind of clicking on all cylinders and then we go 2-2. That’s tough.”



Xai Whitfield led Oxford against Vestavia with 20 points Leah Taylor had 10. They combined for 21 of the Jackets’ 29 points in the first half.

PLEASANT VALLEY 51, WEAVER 26: The teams were locked in a two-point game with four minutes left in the first half and then Rylee Haynes happened.



Haynes scored the last seven points of the second quarter and 13 points in the third quarter as the Lady Raiders pulled away. They outscored Weaver 17-1 in the third.



“She’s got to be like that for us,” PV coach Colton Morris said. “She makes us go. She’s capable of playing like that every night.”



Haynes finished with 27 points. Macey Roper had 12. Morris brought out four junior high players to supplement the roster and while they didn’t score they did give their team some good defensive minutes.

WHITE PLAINS 47, PIEDMONT 42 (OT): The Lady Wildcats went 4-for-4 from the free throw line and held Piedmont to one point in overtime to win a game that could go a long way towards aa favorable seeding in the upcoming county tournament.



Camden Wilson scored the only basket by either team in overtime and led White Plains with 15 points. She had six points in the third quarter as the Lady Wildcats cut a 10-point halftime deficit to two going into the fourth quarter. Angel Bozarth had 10 points for the winners, eight in the fourth quarter and overtime.



Piedmont’s Ava Pope led all scorers with 21 points. She had another big game from behind the arc with five 3-pointers. She had four of them in the first half.[** read more ]

