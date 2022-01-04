ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Weaver, member of Big Daddy Weave, dies after Covid-19 battle

Cover picture for the articleJay Weaver, a bassist and vocalist for the Christian band Big Daddy Weave, has died from complications due to Covid-19, his brother and fellow band member Mike Weaver announced on social media. He was 42. "Hey everybody. Thank you so much for all your prayers for my brother," Mike...

