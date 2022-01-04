State champion two-way ATH secures Iowa State offer

The days leading up to the beginning of Big XII play have been unkind to Texas Tech. First Terrence Shannon, arguably the team’s best player, was shelved by back problems and remains out for the foreseeable future. Second, Texas Tech’s conference-opener at home against Oklahoma State was postponed because of Covid protocols. So, instead of beginning conference play at home against a good but beatable opponent, the Red Raiders do so against No. 11 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum, one of the most raucous places in college basketball. The game tips at 8:05 on ESPNU. What’s more, Texas Tech now follows the Iowa State game with battles against Kansas and Baylor, the teams most favored to win the Big XII title. Tech’s first three games of conference play could scarcely be any more difficult.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO