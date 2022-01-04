ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Street NW Closure and Detour from 8th Street NW to Abercrombie Place NW

WHAT:

Road closure on Spring Street NW to accommodate the erection of a construction crane.

WHERE:

Spring Street NW from 8th Street NW to Abercrombie Place NW

WHEN:

Road closures and accompanying detours will go into effect at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, and remain in place until Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 5:00 a.m. Local traffic access will be maintained for the duration of the construction.

DETAILS:

Law enforcement officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. Traffic will be restored to normal operations once the work is completed.

The following detour routes will be in effect:

Spring Street NW southbound at 10th Street NW:

Turn left onto 10th Street.

Continue east on 10th Street to Peachtree St NE.

Turn right onto Peachtree St NE.

Continue south on Peachtree St NE towards North Ave NE.

Turn right onto North Ave NE.

Continue west on North Ave NE to Spring St NW.

Spring Street NW southbound at 8th Street NW:

Turn left onto 8th St NW

Continue east on 8th St to Peachtree St NE.

Turn right onto Peachtree St NE.

Continue south on Peachtree St NE towards 6th St NE.

Turn right on 6th St NE.

Continue west on 6th St NE to Spring Street NW.

Please observe closure restrictions, pay close attention to “caution” and “slow” signs, and watch out for traffic control personnel in the area.

Questions and/or concerns related to the Spring Street NW Road closure may be directed to Atlanta Department of Transportation Public Relations Manager Michael Frierson at mfrierson@atlantaga.gov or (404) 710-9560

