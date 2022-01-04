ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theranos fraud trial: Elizabeth Holmes, Silicon Valley's fallen star

Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Holmes's startup Theranos made her a multi-billionaire...

morganton.com

TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
LAW
Elizabeth Holmes
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

What Elizabeth Holmes' convictions mean for the health tech industry

As former Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of fraud, the implications for the medical technology industry are coming into focus. Ms. Holmes founded the failed blood testing startup Theranos and was found guilty of four of 11 fraud charges Jan. 3. The company saw a dramatic rise and fall, as Ms. Holmes convinced investors Theranos was revolutionizing healthcare by its ability to perform multiple blood tests from a single drop of blood. Before the holes in the technology were exposed, the company's valuation was $9 billion.
HEALTH
#Silicon Valley#Fraud#Lawsuits
Harper's Bazaar

Who is Elizabeth Holmes?

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) | Official Trailer The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (2019) | Official Trailer. Elizabeth Holmes was once a black polo-necked billionaire maverick who modelled herself on Steve Jobs. The female founder was said to be the future of Silicon Valley; her revolutionary idea, Theranos, promised to change medicine forever - to literally save lives. Now, she is the enigmatic figure who presided over one of the biggest cons in history, the woman at the centre of a story so unbelievable it's hard to believe it actually happened.
SCIENCE
AFP

Theranos verdict sends a chill through startups: analysts

Fraud convictions this week for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will send a chill through Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, insiders say, now they know there is the threat of jail for airy promises that come to nothing. "I'll bet you there are a lot of founders ... right now who watched the trial and thought they have probably done some of the same things Elizabeth Holmes did," he said.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Elizabeth Holmes: fake it to make it until you break it

The story of how Elizabeth Holmes came to defraud some of the richest and most powerful investors in the US, only to end up this week facing decades in prison, is so epic and outlandish that it is no wonder it has already flowered into a prize-winning book and a popular podcast, and is reportedly on its way to becoming a Hollywood film, with Ms Holmes to be played by Jennifer Lawrence, no less. But it is more than superb entertainment; it is a parable about how our financial system is badly broken.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
LAW
goodmorningamerica.com

EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after convicting Elizabeth Holmes

By the end of day three of deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, the jury had already decided to find the fallen Theranos founder guilty of defrauding investors who had poured millions of dollars into the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, according to one juror who spoke with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
LAW
Fox News

Elizabeth Holmes had media buzz, not a business. These are her unindicted co-conspirators

The conviction of Elizabeth Holmes in four out of 11 counts was a measured verdict by the jury which spent weeks combing through the debris from her epic fall. Indeed, as with other high-profile cases in 2021, this jury showed our system at the best in carefully deliberating and reaching balanced conclusions. The jury saw criminal fraud in Holmes's dealings with investors while rejecting such claims with regard to patients. (The jury also hung on three counts).
LAW
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty Of Conspiracy To Defraud Investors

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A jury of eight men and four women split on two of the major counts against former Silicon Valley tech wonder Elizabeth Holmes Monday, ruling she defrauded investors of millions of dollars but did not mislead patients and doctors as to the accuracy of her failed startup Theranos’ blood testing technology. “It’s a straight up case of fraud,” said Silicon Valley Joint Venture President and CEO Russell Hancock. “It’s fraud on Main Street, it’s fraud in Silicon Valley. It doesn’t matter how you paint this.” In all, the jury found her guilty on four counts, three of...
SAN JOSE, CA

