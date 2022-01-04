ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bud Dupree sought for questioning in alleged physical altercation

By Mike Moraitis
UPDATE: Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault (

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree is being sought by police for questioning after an alleged physical altercation took place at a Walgreens in North Nashville on Sunday night.

According to a police statement obtained by Jason Steen of Scoop Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police department is investigating a physical altercation that allegedly involved Dupree and people he was with, and two employees from the store.

From the police statement:

The MNPD is investigating physical altercations at the Walgreens store, 1104 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, involving Bud Dupree, several persons with him, and two employees of the store. Dispatch received a call of a fight at the store at 8:06 p.m. Dupree and the persons with him had left prior to police arrival. Detectives are attempting to conduct interviews with all those involved, including Dupree, as they work to sort it all out. The physical dispute began after a male employee began videoing Dupree with his phone. No charges have been placed in this incident at present. A 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead.

Emily Proud of WKRN reached out to the Titans for a statement on the matter, to which they replied: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”

We’ll update this page as more information becomes available.

