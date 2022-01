Today, Persado, the leading AI-content generation and decisioning platform, was recognized by Built In as part of its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Persado earned a place on several Best Places To Work lists – including New York, where the company is headquartered, as well as Chicago and San Francisco, where it has a significant presence. The annual awards recognize companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets in the U.S.

