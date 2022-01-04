Metro area residents concerned about wildfires creeping closer to urban communities

DENVER (KDVR) — Without a doubt, the Marshall Fire’s proximity to the metro area has rattled a lot of Coloradans who likely never thought they’d have to consider the threat of a wildfire.

Unfortunately, that’s the reality many people are now having to deal with.

That’s why the number one piece of advice professionals say every Coloradan should know, regardless of where they live is: knowing whether they have adequate coverage.

This is important for many reasons, because experts say everyone should know exactly how much it would cost to rebuild their home in their area.

Those prices constantly fluctuate based off labor and material costs.

“Having your policy reflect the actual rebuild cost would be my number one piece of advice,” said Natascha O’Flaherty with McDonoough Law LLC.

Whether you live in the high country, the foothills or the metro area, experts say it is crucial for homeowners to document everything they’re insuring.

They say you should be taking extensive pictures of the interior and the exterior of your home, including landscaping.

“I think one of the hardest pieces to claim are the contents. With most policies, they do require the insurance to go through this insane process of inventory and writing it all down,” O’Flaherty said.

Professionals say your list needs to be incredibly precise.

And it’s not just a couple photos you should be taking, it’s a lot.

“The only way to have a successful claim is to really go through, take a ton of pictures. If you don’t have at least 400 pictures, it’s going to be hard to get your claim filled. This means opening every drawer, every cupboard, every cabinet. Go through your garage, take ample photographs of what you had in your home,” O’Flaherty added.

