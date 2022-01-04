Advisory Message: Winter Weather Advisory until 06:00PM Tuesday in the Coast Range

Effective: 2022-01-06 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Isolated high amounts up to 6 inches are possible. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas, portions of central and southern Maryland, and portions northern Virginia. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 5 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected between 1 AM and 4 AM when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible. Visibility will be reduced to near or less than one- half mile snow.
