New Summerfield Hornets open district with win over Alto

ALTO — The New Summerfield Hornets clipped Alto, 43-40, in the District 22-2A opener on Friday.

The Hornets (10-6, 1-0) join Woden and Douglass at 1-0 — Cushing has not played a district game yet.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the Hornets will visit Mount Enterprise in another conference encounter.

Mt. Enterprise lost its league lid lifter to Woden by a 50-34 count late last week.

New Summerfield's roster is comprised of six seniors and four juniors.

The senior team members are: Mason Wallace, Rylan Fickey, Angel Gonzalez, Hayden Lutta, Landyn Davis and Colton Metz.

Tony Uribe, Christopher Leon, Marco Leon and Ary Hernandez are the juniors on the squad.

New Summerfield will travel to Cushing on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.