ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alto, TX

New Summerfield Hornets open district with win over Alto

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Oybt_0dcT5okp00

ALTO — The New Summerfield Hornets clipped Alto, 43-40, in the District 22-2A opener on Friday.

The Hornets (10-6, 1-0) join Woden and Douglass at 1-0 — Cushing has not played a district game yet.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday the Hornets will visit Mount Enterprise in another conference encounter.

Mt. Enterprise lost its league lid lifter to Woden by a 50-34 count late last week.

New Summerfield's roster is comprised of six seniors and four juniors.

The senior team members are: Mason Wallace, Rylan Fickey, Angel Gonzalez, Hayden Lutta, Landyn Davis and Colton Metz.

Tony Uribe, Christopher Leon, Marco Leon and Ary Hernandez are the juniors on the squad.

New Summerfield will travel to Cushing on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
City
Summerfield, TX
City
New Summerfield, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mount Enterprise, TX
City
Douglass, TX
City
Cushing, TX
Alto, TX
Sports
City
Woden, TX
City
Alto, TX
Local
Texas Education
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Hornets
CBS News

CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccine boosters down to age 12

Millions of Americans between the ages of 12 and 15 can now get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the CDC formally adopted new recommendations backed by a majority of the agency's outside vaccine advisers. The CDC now says that Americans as young as 12 who received Pfizer's...
KIDS
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
1K+
Followers
115
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy