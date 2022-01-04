ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration unveils plan to combat increasing meat prices

By Steve Ted Mornings
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzKtE_0dcT5foI00

Fox News' Jared Halpern joins Steve and Ted on a Tuesday to talk about the latest from Capitol Hill, including agriculture and weather impacting the DC area. Then Ted previews KSU's bowl game in sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Joe Biden announces plan to take on Big Meat as meat prices continue to soar due to Bidenflation

President Joe Biden is now setting his sights on “Big Meat”, America’s alledged meat conglomerates who he claims are artificially raising the prices of meat products. Biden met with “Small Meat” this week, representatives of meat and poultry farmers. The meeting did not discuss supply chain issues, the surge in fuel prices and the cost of feed and other products due to Bidenflation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
voiceofmuscatine.com

Biden administration plan to address competition in the markets

Biden administration plan to address competition in the markets. The Biden administration says the lack of competition in the meat and poultry sectors is hurting consumers, producers, and the economy. President Biden says the current market system is distorted. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, capitalism without...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fox News#Capitol Hill
Washington Times

Meat industry knocks Biden plan for federal spending to spur competition, lower beef prices

President Biden’s proposal to lower consumer beef prices misses the mark on why costs have increased, the country’s largest meat industry trade group said Monday. Sarah Little, a spokeswoman for the North American Meat Institute, said labor shortages and shutdowns of meat production facilities because of COVID-19 are the real culprits — not monopolies and price-fixing as Mr. Biden contends.
POTUS
Washington Times

Biden to promote meat-industry overhaul, hoping to rein in prices

President Biden on Monday will promote an overhaul of the meat-packing industry as he blames rising consumer prices and dwindling farmers’ profits on the handful of large “middlemen” who dominate the processing segment of the supply chain. The White House said the administration will spend $1 billion...
POTUS
New York Post

Biden targets US meat firms in effort to tame surging prices, inflation

The Biden administration unveiled a plan Monday to boost competition in the meatpacking industry — and alleviate surging food prices amid skyrocketing inflation. The plan earmarks $1 billion in funds from the “American Rescue Plan” toward expanding processing capacity for independent meat processing firms, the White House announced.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
The Poultry Site

US unveils plan to boost meat industry competition

The initiative comes amid rising concerns that a handful of big beef, pork and poultry companies have too much control over the American meat market, allowing them to dictate wholesale and retail pricing to profit at the expense of their suppliers and customers, reported Reuters. “Capitalism without competition isn’t capitalism....
AGRICULTURE
Fox News

Ron Johnson slams Biden's 'disaster' policies: Calling the administration 'incompetent' would be 'too kind'

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., explained Americans are "waking up" to the ramifications of "embarrassing and dangerous" Democratic agendas on "Hannity" Tuesday. RON JOHNSON: The Biden administration has been a disaster for America, starting immediately when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, that really contributed to rising gas prices; he opened the borders, so we have this record surge of illegal immigration; the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan. And then, their only solution is spending more money. And that's a double whammy. Not only do you create way more dollars chasing too few goods, that's the definition of inflation, but you're spending those dollars to make it possible for people not to reengage in the workforce. So you don't have manufacturers that can hire enough people, so that also exacerbates the supply of goods. So the policies are of the Democrats, this is what we are seeing the results of, is their policy. It's accurate to call the Biden administration incompetent, but that's way too kind. These are their policies, the results of their policies were obvious from the start and now Americans are waking up to it.
IMMIGRATION
abcnews4.com

Biden announces efforts to bring down meat prices amid inflation crisis

WASHINGTON (TND) — In 2021, Americans stretched their budgets while corporations saw earnings soar. Inflation hit Americans hardest at the gas pump. “Hopefully gas comes down. It really hurts,” one driver told The National Desk. But top oil companies had their highest profits in years. At the grocery...
BUSINESS
104.5 KDAT

Biden’s New Meat Processing Plan Will Help Iowa Farmers

The Biden Administration announced Monday that they will spend $1 billion of American Rescue Plan funds to expand independent processing capacity. Large processing firms dominate the meat and poultry markets. On the beef end, four companies make up 85 percent of the market. The four largest poultry and pork processors make up 54 and 70 percent of the market.
IOWA STATE
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Experts call on Biden administration to change pandemic plan

Today, notable members of the Biden administration's COVID-19 pandemic transition team called on the president to shift his approach to the virus, accepting that it will be endemic and that new variants could emerge and arguing that the country needs a new strategy for living with the virus 2 years after it was first identified in Wuhan, China.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Starbucks readies its workforce for Biden's vaccine-or-test mandate

Starbucks is readying its workforce to comply with the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test Covid requirements for private businesses. OSHA is mandating the private companies with at least 100 employees have to enforce weekly testing for unvaccinated workers, although legal challenges have brought the matter before the Supreme Court. Starbucks also updated...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin announces new gun control rule – here it is

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice announced on Monday a new federal gun control rule requiring federal firearms licensees (FFLs) to have secure gun storage or safety devices available for purchase. The rule will take effect Feb. 3 and the DOJ said it is designed to ensure “safe and secure storage of firearms.”
U.S. POLITICS
Mashed

What Biden's New Meat Production Plan Means For Your Next Grocery Trip

If you're seeing meatless Mondays increasing in popularity recently, it's probably not just because more people are going vegan. A more likely cause may be that consumers nearly have to mortgage their house to pay for a pack of rib eyes. America's meat industry has taken some hard hits since the onset of the pandemic, and consumers' wallets are paying the price. There is hope on the horizon for carnivores, however, as the Biden-Harris Administration has put a plan into action to improve the meat market.
AGRICULTURE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
668
Followers
577
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy