Pete Meitzner prepares to pass the gavel

A week from Wednesday the Sedgwick County Commssion will vote on a new Chair for the coming year. Current Chair Pete Meitzner tells KNSS News he has served two years in the job, which is not the usual. During his two years in the post Meitzner has been working under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. However, a bright spot has been the recovery of local employers Textron and Spirit.

No good news locally on the Coronavius pandemic. Meitzner says hospital people are "very stressed", as their beds fill with more unvaccinated patients.

Meitzner commented during his weekly chat with Steve and Ted in the Morning on KNSS.