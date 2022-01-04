6 in 10 Republicans Don't Believe Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Very Violent, Poll Finds
About 9 in 10 Democrats say the riot was very or extremely violent, along with about two-thirds of Americans...www.newsweek.com
Sure there was no violence: a few deaths, shot fired, pipe bombs, breaking & entry, battery on many police officers and overall civil unrest. Other than that, just a wonderful day at the capitol. Come back soon!
I don't believe this headline. I know many Republicans that know what they seen on world TV. Anyone who attempts to deny what was broadcast live could see the violence and the hate with the threatening. Both Republicans and democrats were runny for cover for a reason. These were adults many veterans and knew the intentions. Hang Mike Pence was not a comfort massage
BLM is fighting against police killing unarmed black people. Antifa is fighting against racist people like White Supremacists, White Nationalists, and Trump Supporters. Stop the steal was about a lie Trump and the Republicans told. BLM nor Antifa invaded the capitol and tried to overthrow the government. BLM nor Antifa tried to stop the certification of a Duly Elected President of the United States. BLM nor Antifa organized a Insurrection. Trump and his Terrorist Supporters are the Biggest threat to the Democracy of the USA!
