Puerto Rico Requires Businesses to Close at Midnight, Limits Alcohol Sales as COVID Surges

Puerto Rico has seen a 4,600 percent increase in COVID-19 infections in the last month, fueled by over-confidence after one of the most successful vaccine campaigns in the U.S. The New York Times reports that events like a Bad Bunny concert before 60,000 fans, company holiday parties, and family gatherings has led to a dangerous spike in cases. One-third of all COVID-19 cases Puerto Rico has logged since the start of the pandemic were recorded last month. Nearly 85 percent of Puerto Rican residents have had at least one vaccine dose, with 75 percent of the population fully vaccinated.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO