Puerto Rico Requires Businesses to Close at Midnight, Limits Alcohol Sales as COVID Surges

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Officials said a third of all reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic were in the past month, and several are linked to an outdoor...

