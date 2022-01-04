ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd ‘interested in Denis Zakaria transfer with Liverpool also tracking Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder’

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly set their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.

United's hopes of clinching a Champions League spot for next season are rapidly diminishing - and following their loss to Wolves yesterday - the Red Devils languish in seventh place in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5Ovg_0dcT5MEb00
Zakaria is reportedly on United's wishlist but Liverpool also allegedly want the midfielder Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KG647_0dcT5MEb00

To have any hopes of salvaging United's season, the club's interim boss Ralf Rangnick is said to considering a swoop for Zakaria to add some steel and zest to his midfield department, according to The Mirror.

Rangnick's midfield could also do with some reinforcements as question marks still remain over the futures of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek.

Poga's contract ends in the summer and he's yet to commit to the club, while Van de Beek wants a transfer after a lack of first-team opportunities at Old Trafford.

And United's Zakaria pursuit could prove successful as the cash-strapped Monchengladbach will likely accept around £25million for the Swiss national, the Daily Mail claim.

Zakaria has already stated that he plans to quit the German team when his contract ends in the summer.

So Adi Hutter's side would prefer to cash in on him now while they still can - rather than to let him for nothing at the end of the season.

However, the Mancunian giants will have to make a move for the 6ft 3in Zakaria soon as Premier League rivals Liverpool are also said to be hot on his heels.

Zakaria's also making waves across the continent and his stellar displays have attracted the attention of European giants Barcelona, Juventus and Monchengladbach's German neighbours Bayern Munich.

However, even if United manage to seal Zakaria's services, his acquisition may not be enough to appease some critics who don't think Rangnick is the right man to save the club.

After witnessing the Red Devils' horror show against Wolves, Jamie Redknapp slammed the German's tactics and claimed he doesn't know what he's doing.

While ex-Arsenal winger Perry Groves brutally predicted that Rangnick may turn out to be the WORST manager in Premier League history.

