Kanye West Is Dating New Woman And Working On 'Masterpiece' Donda 2

By Kiyonna Anthony
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Just months off the success of his tenth studio album, DONDA , Kanye Wes t is already in the studio working on the project's highly anticipated follow-up. According to Pusha T 's manager, Steven Victor who spoke about Kanye's upcoming project to Complex, Yeezy has already begun working on the sequel LP to the album that tote's his mother's name as the title. Victor exclusively shared :

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece Donda 2"

The Donda sequel would mark the first time in Ye's career that he released a sequel to one of his albums. The news of the follow-up to the star's hip hop/gospel infused album comes just days after Kanye was spotted in the studio with rap legend Scarface.

2022 is gearing up to be an interesting year for West, who recently built a home across from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four-children, all while being spotted out and about with various models in recent weeks. Over the weekend, Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox was seen lounging alongside Kanye on his balcony in Florida City. According to Page Six , West has made things official with Fox, with a source revealing:

“Julia and Ye are dating. They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely. They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

After their first dinner date in Miami on Saturday night, the actress told a paparazzo she wasn't sure there would be a second date, but the two had dinner again Sunday night. Kanye has yet to confirm or deny the claims. But in the meantime, fans are patiently waiting for more details on Donda 2 .

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

