I'm in the process of re-vamping our IT Project Intake scoring system and am seeking your examples of how you or your companies use scoring models to assess IT Project Intake. Our current model is a lightweight Smartsheet form in which we assess Business Value vs. Level of Effort. We have 5 weighted factors in the Business Value section and 3 weighted factors in Level of Effort. We then take both scores and map the Projects on a graph to get a 2 by 2 quadrant style view of our project portfolio (and we currently have a lot of high value, high effort projects which are complex, strategic and definitely take up the majority of our PM/BA resource time).

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO