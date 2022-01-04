Russia Is Not the Great Rival; China Is

Creator: SERGEI SUPINSKY | Credit: AFP via Getty Images. This article tries to give you a summarized version of what the current status is between Ukraine and Russia. As for the recent news reports, Russia has positioned almost one lakh troops at its border with Ukraine that wants to become a NATO member as soon as possible. While the U.S. and other Western countries have forced Russia not to take any further action and not to invade Ukraine, Russia says that its intention is not to invade Ukraine but to safeguard its own rights and interests.

1 DAY AGO