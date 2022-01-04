ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona mayor says city is 'overwhelmed' with border crisis as migrant encounters surge 2,405%

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of Yuma, Arizona, Douglas Nicholls, joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant crisis after Yuma endured a 2,405% spike in border encounters this fiscal year. Nicholls discussed the surge, telling Trace Gallagher the city may not...

Fox News

Arizona border cop says Mexican cartels war not something easy to win

YUMA, Ariz. – Arizona border cops are sounding the alarm on an increasingly violent situation at the Southern border. "This isn’t a war, this isn’t something we are going to win," Maj. Damon Cecil from the Arizona Department of Public Safety told Fox News. "Honestly, if we were looking at winning this, we’d be having to take the fight to where the enemy is, which is across the border."
YUMA, AZ
Washington Times

New DHS data reveals border jumpers no longer predominantly Mexicans

The old model of illegal immigration along the southern border was shattered in 2021, according to data released by the Department of Homeland Security this week that shows the demographics of the typical border jumper have been completely rewritten. Mexicans, who for decades represented the overwhelming number of illegal immigrants,...
IMMIGRATION
tennesseestar.com

Mayor of Yuma Explains Why Migrant Encounters Are Up 2,405 Percent, Offers Solutions

Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls is speaking up about the recent surge of migrants in the Yuma sector on Arizona’s border with Mexico, explaining why it’s occurring and recommending solutions. He believes there are several factors contributing to the 2,405% increase in migrant apprehensions, and says there are both long-term and short-term ways to resolve the problem.
YUMA, AZ
tonyskansascity.com

MAYOR Q'S KANSAS CITY HOMELESS CAMP CRISIS PERSISTS!!!

There's a myth that Mayor Q's advocacy along with millions of bucks worth of taxpayer funding has improved the lives of Kansas City homeless population. THE KANSAS CITY HOMELESS CAMP CRISIS IS WORSE THAN EVER THANKS TO MAYOR Q'S HAPLESS LEADERSHIP!!!. Here's the word and one of the most thoughtful...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kyma.com

Hundreds of undocumented immigrants ask Crossroads Mission for help

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Crossroads Mission has assisted hundreds of undocumented immigrants in the last two months. Meal disbursement has doubled from 450 a day to 900 a day as they are feeding the undocumented immigrants outside. The mission is not providing housing to the undocumented immigrants due to already...
YUMA, AZ
Washington Post

Why ‘Remain in Mexico’ Is Worth Preserving

Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly. Restoring the policy is a necessary step toward gaining control over the crisis at the country’s southern border. The administration should work with Mexico to make it more efficient and humane.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. expands Trump-era border program to San Diego

(Reuters) - The United States on Monday expanded to San Diego, California, the Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, Biden administration officials told reporters. Democratic President Joe Biden attempted to scrap his Republican predecessor’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tucson.com

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 31: Border apprehensions, Biden's first 10 months, sewage in Mexico,

Customs and Border Protection released the number of border apprehensions for November — 173,620. That is double the figure from last November under the Trump administration, and the largest number in many years. There were 13,959 unaccompanied children, an increase from October. The Washington Post reported that about half the 173,620 were expelled under Title 42 and that, “Almost all unaccompanied minors and most family members apprehended were allowed into the United States.” Many of those apprehended were from Venezuela. Fiscal year 2021, which ended September, saw a historic number of almost 1.7 million Border Patrol apprehensions. Since then there have been about 326,000 more apprehensions. Yuma has been inundated with undocumented entrants. All of this has occurred under Biden, who reversed Trump’s border policies, except Title 42. Biden and his administration are so worried about a winter resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant. No apparent concerns about people entering illegally potentially carrying COVID and jeopardizing the public’s safety.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WAVY News 10

Border Report’s Top 10 stories for 2021

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Almost 2 million people entered the United States illegally during the 12-month period ending on Sept. 30, 2021, and the U.S. death from COVID-19 recently topped 800,000 for the year. Even though immigration and the coronavirus pandemic dominated the headlines along the border, the top story for the year came from a doughnut shop more than 1,000 miles from the border. Below are Border Report’s Top 10 stories and videos of 2021:
U.S. POLITICS
Border Report

Haitian migrants settle in for the long haul in Mexican border city

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – After an arduous months-long journey, dozens – perhaps hundreds – of Haitian citizens have made their way to Juarez intent on crossing the U.S. border or finding work in Mexico. The Haitians can be seen walking downtown, working on sidewalk stalls in the Market District and melting into neighborhoods near […]
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico disbands makeshift camp with thousands of migrants

TAPACHULA, Mexico Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexican officials dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in the country's south near the Guatemalan border on Thursday, government officials and Reuters witnesses said. Many of the migrants, some families with children, had been waiting in Tapachula camp for months, which some described asa "prison"...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

How the migrant crisis escalated in 2021

The Biden administration saw an influx of migrants during 2021, creating major problems at the border and prompting questions about methods for securing it. Prior to taking office, President Biden signaled that he would make it easier to stay in the country after an illegal entry. Despite the administration's public statements explicitly telling migrants not to enter the country, critics claimed that the president's promises encouraged a border crisis.
POTUS
Canyon News

DHS Announces Plan For Border Wall

UNITED STATES—On Monday, December 20, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced plans to use the existing border wall funds to finish gaps that were started during the administration of former President Donald Trump to address the problem of the influx of illegal immigrants at the United States the border.
U.S. POLITICS
